Which? and Barclays execs join FSCS board

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed senior management from consumer group Which? and Barclays to its board.

Which? deputy chief executive Helen Parker will join the FSCS board alongside Barclays Business Solutions chief executive Steven Cooper, who manages the bank’s payments division.

Former Aviva Investors chief financial officer Patrick Neville has also been appointed to the board.

The trio replace four members who are stepping down having completed two terms of office. They will join the FSCS board on 1 July.

FSCS chairman Lawrence Churchill says: “We’re delighted to have three such strong people joining the board.

“They bring a wealth of experience in financial services and in consumer protection.”