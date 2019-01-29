Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Barclays bosses feared pay was at risk if bank was bailed out, court hears

By

barclays-building-2012-700x450.jpgFormer leading bankers at Barclays faced questions in court yesterday over how concerns about their own pay packets may have affected their decisions during the financial crisis.

The Times reports that Southwark Crown Court heard allegations that Roger Jenkins, the bank’s ex-Middle East chairman, worried late at night about how a government bailout package would affect his remuneration.

Unlike peers like Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds, Barclays was able to raise sufficient funds from investors to avoid a government bailout.

Three other ex-Barclays bankers – former chief executive John Varley, former wealth division chief executive Tom Kalaris, and former European division head Richard Boath – are also on trial over conspiracy to commit fraud charges.

The charges relate to accusations they hid more than £300m in commissions paid to investors from Qatar in exchange for rescue funds from the Gulf state amounting to around £4bn when the crisis hit ten years ago.

The Times reports the jury heard that Jenkins was recorded in a phone call to colleagues saying: “At 2 o’clock in the morning I was panicking that we were about to get nationalised and you guys must have been the same because the government…wouldn’t look kindly on compensation over a million dollars.”

Prosecution QC Edward Brown added that, as Barclays sought to avoid a government takeover, the quartet would have been “highly motivated to keep their jobs”, and their concerns over the government potentially limiting dividends, senior pay or management control were borne out in board meeting minutes.

The Barclays staff deny the charges, and there have not been any allegations of wrongdoing against Qataris.

Recommended
5

What’s stopping advisers selling protection?

Leading financial planners have given a host of tips for advisers looking to bridge the protection gap with clients. In the latest episode of the Money Marketing podcast, this week in association with Royal London, Addidi Wealth financial planner Anna Sofat, Richmond House director Ian Jenkins and Royal London business development manager Vincent O’Connor sounded […]
26

Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age. As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

Brexit, trade tensions and market volatility have all cast a shadow over fixed-income investments Over the years, bonds have been considered a safe investment for many, designed for income. But recent months have seen fixed income change its natural characteristics to become somewhat riskier than before, no longer providing investors with a safe haven for […]
1

Industry hails minimal withdrawals as Lisa turns two

Figures confirm that people are investing for the medium and long term, as intended Pension providers have hailed the success of the Lifetime Isa as the product approaches its second birthday, with latest figures showing minimal withdrawals to date. The product went live in April 2017, and offers a 25 per cent government bonus on […]
1

Five minutes with… Michelle Hoskin

Founder and director of Standards International, Michelle Hoskin, part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference, talks about the good, the bad and the ugly of the profession’s obsession with standards. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? Still not got it! […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Moll 29th January 2019 at 9:33 am

    Firstly depending on what reporting you read is dependant of the amount of money raised. Above it states £4bn another article I read states £11bn.

    From a shareholder prospective was it in the better interests of the bank to pay £300m for £4bn or take a government hand out ?

    Secondly how was the £300m concealed afterall we are not talking about raiding the petty cash tin here

    Where were the banks advisers, I can’t believe for one minute, as in the cash of the ‘Rover Four’ each and every step was carefully vetted by the very best lawyers and financial advisers so as not to leave the Director’s exposed.

    I hardly think that this type of case should be heard in front of a lay jury as I believe to be the case as they won’t have a clue about the intricacies of the technical arguments and counter arguments.

    I predict the case will collapse

  2. nigel chapman 29th January 2019 at 11:16 am

    You failed to mention the obscene amounts of their bonuses. Did the possible loss affect their judgement ? What do you think, we’re talking about the greed that drives the City of London.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com