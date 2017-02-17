Banks push back on executive pay reform

The British Bankers’ Association is warning the Government not to further curb executive pay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The BBA has told the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that the pay rules rolled out in 2013 are “working satisfactorily”.

The trade body laid out its position in its response to Government green paper on corporate governance reform issued in November 2016.

The green paper contains proposals to toughen rules around how often shareholders get binding votes on executive pay.