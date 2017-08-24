Money Marketing

Are banks now the low-risk option for European investors?

After a nine-year bear market, value strategies have enjoyed a remarkable recovery over the past year. What is driving this resurgence and what constitutes a value strategy?

Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss these key factors and why he believes that value’s outperformance is a multi-year event.

In the video, Rob discusses:

  • The historical outperformance of value strategies over quality growth
  • The key metrics that he looks for in value stocks
  • The changing concept of risk and why banks and materials are not the volatile sectors they once were
  • The political outlook across Europe

Important information – for Investment Professionals Only. Not for Retail Clients.

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

