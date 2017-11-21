Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Banking regulator picks Paris over London amid Brexit

By

Paris has beaten Dublin to swipe the European Banking Authority from London following Brexit, meaning the French capital will now host two of the three European Supervisory Authorities.

An internal survey of EBA staff ranked Paris as the most desirable city to move to after Vienna, which had been a frontrunner for the authority alongside Frankfurt, the Financial Times reports.

Paris offered one of the least generous packages in the fierce competition for the authority but has still been picked as the preferred city of relocation.

Staff transfers will begin in March 2019 and will be complete by that summer, with potential office space identified in La Défense and one other central Paris location.

The agency joins the European Securities and Markets Authority in Paris. Frankfurt hosts the third ESA, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority.

French president Emmanuel Macron has tweeted that he is happy and proud to have secured the agency and that it recognises the country’s commitment to Europe.

Recommended

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Old Mutual: Replatforming costs are on track

Old Mutual has dismissed fears that the costs of its replatforming project would increase further as it confirms a date for its new platform to launch. In May this year, Old Mutual cut ties with technology provider IFDS after spending at least £330m on upgrading its systems with the firm. Having previously estimated the total […]

Lifetime allowance reform tops IFA Budget wishlist

Six in ten advisers want to see the lifetime allowance scrapped at the Budget this week, a new survey has shown. The poll points to an increasing dissatisfaction amongst IFAs that the £1m limit discourages saving. While the allowance will rise in line with CPI inflation from April 2018, some argue this does not go […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Yellen resigns from US Fed

Janet Yellen has highlighted the US Federal Reserve’s non-partisan mission as she resigns from the board of governors, finishing her term six years early. President Donald Trump had already ousted Yellen as chair of the central bank, but her term on the board was set to last until 2024. She was appointed deputy governor the Fed […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
2

FCA charge for late Gabriel return upheld after complaint

The FCA was right to issue a firm with a fine for filing its regulatory returns late, an adjudicator has ruled, after the firm complained that it was not told that its submission was due. Firms are charged a £250 late administration fee if they fail to submit their Gabriel return on time. A firm […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 21st November 2017 at 9:15 am

    Makes sense, and hardly surprising, can they take the FCA with them as well ?

    Who do I call to put this suggestion forward ?

  2. Harry Katz 21st November 2017 at 9:39 am

    The queue at the exit is getting longer. I guess it will get longer still.

  3. Anthony Smith 21st November 2017 at 10:43 am

    The loss of jobs and taxes will alone offset any payments made to the EU. It’s the cost of control.

Leave a comment