Bankhall launches paraplanning service with Timebank

Bankhall has partnered with paraplanning specialists Timebank to launch a service to help firms boost their advice capacity.

The service provides firms with access to paraplanners who are qualified to level six and a variety of options to meet their needs.

Options for firms range from a full hourly rate bespoke service that replicates an employed paraplanner, to a fixed price modular approach where firms choose from a menu of services depending on the individual needs of each case.

Bankhall head of business development Joe Barham says the firm has seen increasing demand for paraplanning support from advisers and Timebank is an “ideal partner” for the initiative.

Timebank director Damian Davies says: “We pride ourselves on being a valued business partner to our clients and we have built a unique solution for Bankhall.

“It offers advisory firms a very flexible and competitive paraplanning package, which they can access in the way that works best for them.

“The size of our team and high level of technical competence means that we can satisfy firms that need both short-term paraplanning cover, as well as those who are looking for a more strategic longer-term paraplanning relationship.”