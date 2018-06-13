Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bankhall launches paraplanning service with Timebank

By
Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis

Bankhall has partnered with paraplanning specialists Timebank to launch a service to help firms boost their advice capacity.

The service provides firms with access to paraplanners who are qualified to level six and a variety of options to meet their needs.

Options for firms range from a full hourly rate bespoke service that replicates an employed paraplanner, to a fixed price modular approach where firms choose from a menu of services depending on the individual needs of each case.

Bankhall head of business development Joe Barham says the firm has seen increasing demand for paraplanning support from advisers and Timebank is an “ideal partner” for the initiative.

Timebank director Damian Davies says: “We pride ourselves on being a valued business partner to our clients and we have built a unique solution for Bankhall.

“It offers advisory firms a very flexible and competitive paraplanning package, which they can access in the way that works best for them.

“The size of our team and high level of technical competence means that we can satisfy firms that need both short-term paraplanning cover, as well as those who are looking for a more strategic longer-term paraplanning relationship.”

 

 

Recommended

Stephen Gazard SBG MD 700
1

Sesame Bankhall MD Gazard exits after four years

Sesame Bankhall managing director Stephen Gazard is to leave his role after four years with the business. A statement issued by the firm said Gazard “will take up a new role elsewhere in the industry”. Sales director Mark Graves has been appointed managing director of Sesame and mortgage club PMS, while compliance and risk director Julie Sadler […]

Stephen Gazard SBG MD 700

Bankhall to offer management and HR support service to advisers

Bankhall is launching a business support service for advisers that will initially offer HR and management support. Through the HR service, advisers can get advice on managing staff, resolving HR issues and understanding HR legislation. Bankhall expects to announce further services that will be offered through the Bankhall Business Bureau in the coming months. Bankhall managing […]

Jason Butler: The real reasons people take professional advice

Since I ceased operation as a practising financial planner almost three years ago, I have spent a lot of time researching the type of help and advice people need with their finances. While online tools can help, there are many situations when a person needs an individual and tailored approach from a human adviser. But […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480

Trade body’s decision to split property sector could still trip advisers up

While the Investment Association’s decision to split its property sector category will make it easier for advisers to compare information, they will still need to review the funds carefully, commentators warn. The Investment Association is dividing its property sector into separate UK Direct Property and Property Other sectors from 1 September. Hearthstone Investments fund manager […]

Tapper-Henry-First Actuarial-2013

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper has criticised the role of unregulated introducers in encouraging unsuitable defined benefit transfers out of the scheme. Tapper has been heavily involved with Operation Chive, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com