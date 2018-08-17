Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of mum and dad in need of advice

By

Paper chain family held up to sunsetNearly half of parents that fall within the “bank of mum and dad” want better online guidance when it comes to their finances, fresh research shows.

The housing industry estimates that more than one quarter of housing transactions are now financed by parents, making the bank of mum and dad one of the nation’s biggest lenders.

However, new research from Key, part of KR Group, shows that confusion is common: 76 per cent of all parents aged 55 and over find gifting rules complicated and are afraid of making an error, and 24 per cent are concerned that they lack the sufficient financial know-how to lend to their children safely.

Parents aren’t alone in these concerns: 46 per cent of 18 to 40 year olds living in rented accommodation have a similar worry that their parents don’t have the know-how, and 76 per cent would welcome more support for their venerable lenders.

The research concludes that 40 per cent of parents in the over-55 age group want more support through online guidance, and that 78 per cent want to see tax incentives for gifting money to children – and not just for a house purchase, but for university fees and debt, too. Meanwhile, 46 per cent of parents want legal advice, but worry about the expense.

Recommended

Cinema-Reel-Movie-Film-Projector-700.jpg

Bankers and celebrities sue film tax scheme Ingenious

A group of 500 people have launched legal action against Ingenious Media saying they were misled about film investments that were later deemed to be tax avoidance by the government. According to Bloomberg, which cites court documents, employees from companies including Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC are part of the action. British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber is […]
6

British Steel IFA: Many advisers ‘misinterpret’ FCA transfer rules

A British Steel IFA who has had their transfer permissions reinstated says many advisers have “misinterpreted” the FCA’s regulations on the subject. In February, County Capital Wealth Management, which trades as The Pensions Review Service, became one of the 10 firms that voluntarily agreed to stop doing transfer work with the watchdog. It regained permission […]
13

Sipp provider faces 500 FOS claims

A law firm says it has submitted 500 claims to the Financial Ombudsman Service over an embattled Sipp provider. Pressure has been increasing on Liberty Sipp over misselling allegations, with the latest round of cases valued at £18m. Solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co allege Liberty Sipp failed to treat customers fairly by accepting a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Just acquires majority stake in DB consultancy

Just Group has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Corinthian Pension Consulting to bolster advisory services it provides to defined benefit schemes. The deal sees it take a majority stake in the holding company of Corinthian with the remaining 25 per cent retained by the existing shareholders. Corinthian provides professional advisory services to DB […]

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg
1

Paul Armson: How standard financial planning can fail clients

I am often asked what the difference is between financial planning and lifestyle financial planning. It is a question I love to answer by relating a true story. Imagine the scene: two advisers, both seeing the same married couple as potential clients. Adviser A is a highly qualified (chartered and certified) financial planner. Adviser B […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
1

Public do not trust banks as Lehman anniversary nears

A majority of the public do not trust banks and think they were not held accountable for their role in the crash a decade ago according to a survey. A poll of 2,250 adults by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Positive Money shows how badly the legacy of misbehaviour has damaged the reputation of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com