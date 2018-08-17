Bank of mum and dad in need of advice

Nearly half of parents that fall within the “bank of mum and dad” want better online guidance when it comes to their finances, fresh research shows.

The housing industry estimates that more than one quarter of housing transactions are now financed by parents, making the bank of mum and dad one of the nation’s biggest lenders.

However, new research from Key, part of KR Group, shows that confusion is common: 76 per cent of all parents aged 55 and over find gifting rules complicated and are afraid of making an error, and 24 per cent are concerned that they lack the sufficient financial know-how to lend to their children safely.

Parents aren’t alone in these concerns: 46 per cent of 18 to 40 year olds living in rented accommodation have a similar worry that their parents don’t have the know-how, and 76 per cent would welcome more support for their venerable lenders.

The research concludes that 40 per cent of parents in the over-55 age group want more support through online guidance, and that 78 per cent want to see tax incentives for gifting money to children – and not just for a house purchase, but for university fees and debt, too. Meanwhile, 46 per cent of parents want legal advice, but worry about the expense.