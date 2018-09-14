Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England warns of house price plunge in no-deal Brexit

By

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpgBank of England governor Mark Carney has warned the government about the potential economic ramifications of crashing out of the EU with no deal.

According to the Financial Times, Carney has warned such an exit could lead to a property crash resulting in house prices falling by a third.

The governor told Cabinet ministers that in the event of no-deal the bank would not be able to cut interest rates, which it did after the result of the Brexit referendum in 2016. He says unemployment and inflation would rise.

Carney, who this week committed to extending his term at the bank until 2020, warned ministers that house prices would be 35 per cent lower three years after a no-deal Brexit than would otherwise have been the case.

He said this would be driven by increasing unemployment, higher interest rates, depressed economic growth and higher inflation.

The FT reports Carney saying that if the government agreed a deal based on the recent exit-plan presented at Chequers then the economy would outperform current forecasts because it would be better than the bank’s assumed outcome.

Recommended
2

Brexit fears over third of EU assets managed in UK

European savers continue to entrust the UK’s asset managers with their investments. According to Investment Association data, total assets managed in the UK on behalf of European clients jumped by nearly 30 per cent in 2016 to reach £1.8trn at the end of last year. Europe makes up the biggest chunk of total overseas assets […]

JP Morgan to set up Luxembourg wealth management unit in Brexit move

JP Morgan is to move some of its wealth management operations from London to Luxembourg ahead of the UK leaving the EU. According to the Financial Times, some investment banking and corporate banking operations will also move. The US firm plans to create a “significant” business in Luxembourg, according to the report, which will allow […]

brexit
3

UK expats could lose access to pensions in no-deal Brexit

Hundreds of thousands of people could lose access to their pensions if the UK cannot agree a deal on Brexit with the EU, the government says. In a technical note published today the government provides guidance on how businesses should prepare for a no-deal scenario. It explains how firms, financial market infrastructures, and funds authorised […]
3

Sesame and Openwork top latest FOS complaints table

Well-known names in the advice market like Sesame, Openwork and St James’s Place have once again topped the latest complaints data as the number of complaints against financial planners has ticked up. However, the proportion of upheld complaints against the most complained about advice firms fell in the first half of the year, according to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

kathryn-knowles-700x450

ABI takes steps to help end HIV stigma

A few months ago the Association of British Insurers downgraded HIV. It is no longer on its list of minimum standards for critical illness cover; it is no longer a life-threatening condition. This is really exciting, as we have been fighting for fairer access to insurance for clients with HIV for years. At the moment, […]

L&G to pay redress over advice to leave DB scheme

Legal and General could pay up to £150,000 in compensation to a client for the advice it gave them to transfer their accrued final salary benefits into a personal pension. In a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr B complains a Legal and General adviser he met in 1998 gave him unsuitable advice to transfer. He […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 14th September 2018 at 10:00 am

    No doubt the ‘Rule Britannia Mob’ Will classify this yet again as ‘Project Fear’. Ostriches by comparison are far sighted.

  2. Chris de Luca 14th September 2018 at 11:41 am

    Harry, ostrich eyes are so big that each is bigger than its brain. Bearing in mind the size of their skulls, this leaves them with a very small brain; in fact they are so stupid that, while they can attain high speeds, they tend to run round in circles and are thus easy prey. So are you saying that Mark Carney is an ostrich?! Seriously, and this goes for both sides of the argument, the public deserves a thorough, non-partisan assessment of the choices before them which takes into account the needs of (manufacturing and service) industries and the communities within which they operate – and these do conflict sometimes. I have yet to hear anyone, and that especially includes MC, who has yet squared that circle.

  3. Anthony Smith 14th September 2018 at 12:22 pm

    No deal would be an absolute disaster in the short term at least. It’s not project fear that’s just the facts but hopefully the EU will also realise it’s bad for them as well not least the money owed to them let alone the jobs dependent on it.

  4. David Cowell 14th September 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Perhaps we should judge his predictions on his past record in the matter. Usually he his diametrically wrong.

  5. Marty Y 14th September 2018 at 3:09 pm

    for the next 30 years or more, every time there is some type of major down turn in markets of any type, poor brexit will be blamed.
    If he is correct and house prices do drop it may or may not be due to brexit. Nobody knows for sure the reason why – it may have happened anyway (or it may not). How many commentators have been saying for years that uk house prices are far to expensive????? All of them, and they are correct. If prices do drop then all of a sudden it opens up opportunity so hundreds of thousands can get onto the property ladder. I personally don’t see this as a bad thing.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com