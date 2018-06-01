Bank of England under fire for passing over women for top roles

The Bank of England has picked the only man on a shortlist of contenders to join its rate-setting panel, drawing criticism from a number of influential MPs.

While the Treasury said roles were chosen on merit and it is “committed to diversity and encouraging the broadest range of candidates”, Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan said she was disappointed at the decision, while business committee chair Rachel Reeves described it as “truly staggering” not to pick a woman for the job.

The monetary policy committee at the bank, which is charged with setting rates, now only has one woman represented.

Four women and one man made the final shortlist after 19 men and eight women applied. The role eventually went to Imperial College Business School professor Jonathan Haskel.

Reeves says: “Eight of the nine-strong monetary policy committee are currently men and it is truly staggering that the Treasury has failed to appoint a woman to this role.

“The fact that four women were shortlisted shows that there are plenty of capable and well-qualified women, but yet again the top jobs seem to be reserved for men.”

Morgan adds: “I am disappointed that the gender balance in the monetary policy committee will not be improved through this appointment.

“While I welcome the fact that four women were shortlisted for this role, it is notable that the only shortlisted male candidate has been chosen.”