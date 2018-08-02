Money Marketing
Bank of England raises UK interest rate to 0.75%

By &

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpgThe Bank of England has increased the UK interest base rate from 0.50 per cent to 0.75 per cent, the highest level since March 2009.

This is the second rate rise in a row, the last happening in November 2017, when it was pushed from 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent. It is also the first time the rate has stood at 0.75 per cent.

The nine members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the increase.

The minutes also show that, “all members agreed that any future increases in [the] bank rate were likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.”

Commentators have not been surprised by the widely speculated move.

Aberdeen Standard Investments investment strategist Luke Bartholomew says: “It is almost unthinkable that the Bank of England will follow up with further rate rises in the next few months given the risks on the horizon.”

Bartholemew says: “The most ominous of these risks is Brexit. The bank is basing its assumptions on the UK having a smooth transition from the EU and that’s a pretty big assumption at the moment. The other big uncertainty is the UK’s chronically weak productivity, which will ultimately determine how fast the economy can grow without stoking inflation.”

Quilter retirement policy head Jon Greer says it will be interesting to see if the rate rise will pull people back to annuities.

He says: “Annuities fell out of favor following pension freedoms. However, the interest rate rise could be good news for those seeking a guaranteed income and are on the verge of retirement. However, the knock on impact to annuities may not be immediate.”

The-Co-operative-Cooperative-Bank-700x450.jpg

Co-op Bank clone draws FCA warning

Fraudsters are trying to scam consumers out of money by pretending to represent Co-operative Bank, the FCA has said in a warning notice today. A post on the regulator’s website says that the “clone firm” scammers are using the Co-op Bank brand as a way to get people to hand over details or money. The […]

FCA rolls back on ‘skilled person reports’ into advice firms

The FCA did not issue any “skilled persons reports” into retail investment or pensions and retirement income businesses in the three months to the end of July, latest data shows. Skilled person reports, also known as S166 reviews, are commissioned by the FCA when it has concerns over a firm’s activity or wants more information. […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Selectapension confirms it will not reopen DB transfer bureau

Provider Selectapension has no plans to reopen its bureau that executed defined benefit advice, Money Marketing can confirm. In June 2017 Selectapension’s advice partner CFPML was visited by the FCA for an audit, which resulted in the firm deciding to voluntarily suspend cases while it made changes to processes and cleared outstanding backlog. At the time, Selectapension said […]

