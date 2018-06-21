Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England chief economist pushes for rate rise

By
Andy Haldane

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent, but with an increased number of members calling for a rate rise.

Chief economist Andy Haldane has joined those calling for a rise. The BoE revealed that six members voted to keep rates on hold, with three voting to push up interest rates.

There was almost universal agreement among economist and housing experts that the BoE would keep rate son hold this month. However the news that Haldane has turned “hawkish” on rates will increase expectations that rates will rise later this year.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says: “Today’s inactivity may reflect lingering doubts over the underlying strength of the UK economy, which appears to be mired in another soft patch.”

He says: “This heaps more pain on savers as inflation continues to comfortably outstrip the meagre interest earned on their cash and real wage growth remains negligible.”

Zurich retail platform strategy head Alistair Wilson adds: “Following UK inflation unexpectedly staying at a one-year low, and with wage growth also slipping, the chance of a rate rise is even less unlikely. Consumers will now have to hold tight for at least another few months, potentially longer.

The Bank of England was forced to put off a widely expected rate rise in May after weak first economic growth in the first quarter of the year. However, the Bank has indicated that it believes this weakness was temporary, caused in part by the bad weather.

Recommended
5

Aegon apologises to advisers over Cofunds replatforming

Aegon has issued an apology to advisers in response to problems with the Cofunds replatforming. The firm is also increasing headcount in its operations team by redeploying 200 employees to help deal with any further issues. Advisers using the Aegon platform have reported numerous problems with it since it was integrated with the Cofunds business […]
1

AJ Bell to compensate over delayed transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled AJ Bell must compensate a client for investment losses attributable to a botched transfer to James Hay Partnership. Mr R’s complaint against AJ Bell is it was partly responsible for the delay in the transfer of funds that shut him out of the market and lost him thousands of pounds. […]
8

Robert Reid: Ambulance chasers hunt their next prey

Sometimes in business you can have an exceptional year and, provided you do not take it for granted, all is good. Allowing expenses to match an unsustainable increase in revenue is asking for trouble. As the claims deadline for PPI draws closer, it is clear the ambulance chasers will be looking elsewhere to continue the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Do DFMs need to be more transparent in declaring VAT charges?

Discretionary fund manager charges have come under increasing scrutiny since the FCA launched its platform market study in July last year. The regulator is currently looking at the role of DFMs in the value chain to see if their charges are justified, with the results expected to be revealed later this summer. Money Marketing has […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Dodd 21st June 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Less unlikely, or less likely?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com