Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England holds base rate at 0.75%

By

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent.

The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August last year.

The meeting minutes show that the committee believes that the softer growth seen both domestically and internationally is “likely to prove only temporary,” and that CPI inflation is expected to settle a “little above 2 per cent in the medium term”. Currently it sits at 2.1 per cent.

The minutes go on to say that if the economy were to develop as expected, monetary policy would be tightened “at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.”

In terms of the housing market, the MPC expects the UK House Price Index to be broadly flat in the first quarter of this year, in line with indicators provided by Nationwide and Rightmove. Furthermore, the committee expects housing investment to fall within the same time frame.

Santander UK chief economist Frances Haque says: “The decision to hold rates was widely expected by both the market and commentators, given the continued uncertainty around Brexit.

“Although inflation remains slightly above the 2 per cent level and real wage growth continues its current trend, the MPC looks to have remained cautious in its approach, wanting to wait until the outcome on Brexit is known before raising rates further.

“Assuming a Brexit deal can be reached before 29 March, the MPC will now likely wait until after this point before hiking rates again.”

LMS chief executive Nick Chadbourne says that his firm’s data shows a trend in remortgagers taking out five-year fixes, but that “a stay in rate rises shouldn’t be taken for granted… increasingly consumers are getting wise to this.

“Our research from January reveals that 60 per cent of borrowers expect interest rates to increase within the next year.”

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA rebukes 48 investment firms for Mifid II disclosure failures

Forty-eight investment companies are under investigation for failing to disclose costs in line with the Mifid II regulation, according to The Times. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II came in to force 3 January 2018 and it brought an obligation to disclose all fund fees upfront. The FCA has disclosed the number firms it is investigating […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Developing your personal relationships – Webex

Read more 9amFinancial advisers and solicitors working together Presented by Ian Muirhead, director & chairman at Solicitors for Impartial Advice (SIFA) Listen to Ian’s expert insight and experiences of how financial advisers and solicitors can work together to deliver mutual benefit and enhanced client outcomes. Register here 10am Financial advisers and accountants working together Presented […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Getting to grips with replacement business

Moving clients out of unsuitable investments can be a valuable service, but are the costs and regulatory barriers proving too high? Switching a client’s funds takes time and, just as importantly, money. Deciding whether to go ahead with replacement investment business can be a lengthy and challenging process. Money Marketing asked advisers to share their […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com