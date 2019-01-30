Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England data hints at positive signs for economy as mortgage approvals stay steady

By

Data from the Bank of England shows that the “broadly stable” activity seen since 2016 continued into the final month of 2018, resulting in households borrowing £4.1bn against their properties.

This is up from November’s figure of £3.6bn and just above the six-month average of £3.9bn.

The data also shows that 63,793 house purchases were approved in December, worth a combined value of £11.9bn, down slightly from November’s 63,952 at £12bn.

Within the same time frame, 47,902 remortgages at a value of £8.5bn were approved, slight drops from 48,558 and £8.7bn, respectively.

In total, the value of loan approvals in December 2018 came to £21.1bn, down from the £21.3bn recorded in November, and down slightly from the previous six-month average of £21.7bn.

One77 Mortgages managing director Alasatair McKee comments: “While many have been preparing to place the last nail in the coffin of the UK property market ahead of any EU resolution that may occur, a monumental surge in lending suggests that there’s not only life in the old dog yet, but it could well make it to Crufts this year.

“Of course, it is early days, but this huge uplift in buyer demand could be just the shot in the arm we’ve been looking for and shows signs of promise for the year ahead.”

Recommended

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]
10

DB transfers review criticises FCA register and Unbiased

The FCA’s website and Unbiased have been criticised as unhelpful in a major review of the communications received by members of British Steel Pension Scheme The review, commissioned by the Pensions Regulator and led by former Money Advice Service boss chief executive Caroline Rookes has been published today. It looks into communications and support provided […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Five minutes with…Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean

Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean looks at why life planning is so important to his firm before taking on the robo-advice revolution at Money Marketing Interactive. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? Fewer defined benefit transfers. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the […]
4

Govt financial guidance body to unveil new name

The government’s newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body will re-brand with a new name, Money Marketing can confirm. The body, which launched last year as a combined entity to replace the Money Advice Service, Pensions Wise and the Pensions Advisory Service, will be renamed in the next few months. Money Marketing understands the body will also […]

Helping clients manage the 10-year charge on trusts

As some clients appoint friends or family as trustees, there is a risk they will forget to review the trust when they need to Those who recommend trusts to clients have a fantastic opportunity to provide more valuable advice at the 10-year anniversary. Interest in possession trusts (created on 22 March 2006 or later) and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com