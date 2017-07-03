Bank of England staff to strike for first time in 50 years

Bank of England employees have voted to strike for the first time in 50 years over a pay deal, trade union Unite has announced.

Members of the Bank will be taking four days of strike action on 31 July, and the first three days of August 2017, with Unite calling for Governor Mark Carney to “get his own house in order”.

Staff are railing against below inflation pay for the second consecutive year, with up to one third of employees receiving no pay rise in 2017. In the industrial action ballot 95 per cent voted for strike action.

If there is no resolution to the pay dispute Unite says it will escalate the issue by consulting members in other departments of the bank.

Unite regional officer Mercedes Sanchez said: “The result of the bank’s unwillingness to negotiate fair pay will be that the bank’s sites, including the iconic Threadneedle Street in the city of London, will effectively be inoperable without the maintenance, parlours and security staff.

“It is nothing short of shameful that the iconic symbol of financial services in the UK is choosing to ride roughshod over the concerns of its dedicated and hardworking staff and impose this derisory pay deal. The Governor can no longer turn a blind eye to what is happening on his own patch.

“Unite is calling on the Bank of England to come back to the negotiating table to discuss a fair pay deal for the employees in order to avoid any industrial action. Unite is prepared to talk and to reach a fair settlement.”