Bank of England to pay strikers more money

By

The Bank of England has agreed to pay some of its workers more after strike action by members of the union Unite.

Unite today announced that its members had accepted the deal, which also sees Bank staff get extra annual leave.

Earlier this year Unite members of the Bank’s maintenance, security and parlour teams voted to strike for the first time in 50 years over pay deals.

The teams went on strike for three days in August.

Unite regional officer Mercedes Sanchez says: “Unite will now be involved in all future pay negotiations at the bank from the outset. We welcome the bank’s new commitment for fair pay for all its staff.

“As part of the deal Unite has also secured extra annual leave for bank staff, as well as a payment for lower paid staff in the 2017/18 pay review.”

Around 60 per cent of Unite members voted to accept the new offer.

