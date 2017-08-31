Bank of England committee member calls for interest rate rise to combat inflation

Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders has called for a “modest rise” in interest rates to control inflation.
Saunders, a key member of the MPC for the past year, said in a speech in Cardiff that an increase in rates would “help ensure a sustainable return of inflation to target over time”, the BBC reports.
John Pattullo: Searching for fresh clues on low inflation
While Saunders said the Brexit path “might be bumpy” he added that the Bank of England “should not maintain an overly loose stance as insurance against this scenario” but “should be prepared to respond as needed if it happens”.
The Consumer Prices Index was 2.6 per cent in July, above the 2 per cent Government target.
Saunders was formerly head of European economics for Citigroup.
I am no economist but, by my understanding a modest rise in rates, whilst never welcome, would strengthen the pound which would reduce the cost of imports which in turn would reduce the upwards pressure on inflation. Surely the really clever people know this.
Reducing rates last year was a disguised attempt to vindicate the Governor of the BOE, when he said the pound would suffer post Brexit vote. Whilst it did in the short term it also recovered. Reducing rates was his only way to make the pound suffer and make him look right in his claims.
Talk about smoke and mirrors!
A modest rise – so for the prudent, not much to get excited about. Will that be 0.5%? Boy! Big deal. I don’t suppose they will be really adventurous and increase by 0.75% to make the rate a ‘stonking’ 1% so that we will only lose about 1.8% on our money.