Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

By

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpgThe Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent.

Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent.

Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold.

There was speculation earlier this year that the BoE would raise rates in May, after pushing the base rate up by 0.25 per cent in November – the first interest rate rise for more than a decade.

But a more mixed economic outlook has meant that any rate rise is not likely to occur until later this year.

Earlier comments by the Bank of England’s governor Mark Carney dampened market speculation of a rate rise. There has been no sharp increase in swap rates or fixed rates in the mortgage market.

Although employment remains high, the economy expanded at its slowest pace in five years in the first three months of 2018, according to the latest government data.

Recommended

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpg

Bank of England holds rates but hints at increase soon

The Bank of England has held the base rate at 0.5 per cent, but its committee minutes suggest rates will rise more quickly and more sharply than previously expected. Monetary Policy Committee members voted unanimously in favour of leaving interest rates unchanged for now. Their report released today says: “Were the economy to evolve broadly […]

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpg

Bank of England to explain inflation rise in Treasury letter

Inflation has delivered an unwelcome Christmas surprise for households, investors and the Bank of England as figures released today defy the consensus the UK consumer price index had peaked at 3 per cent. Bank of England governor Mark Carney will have to write to Chancellor Philip Hammond as the inflation figure hits 3.1 per cent […]

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

What the Bank of England rate rise means for pensions

Today’s historic Bank of England rate increase will give pensions a “modest boost” but heralds a warning for those planning to transfer out of their final salary pension. The bank today announced an increase in interest rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent; the first rise in a decade. While many pointed to […]

Tax year-end planning with the family

From the Technical team at Prudential Let’s face it, many aspects of financial planning involve a lot of technical detail. At our face-to-face events, we’ve had great success bringing these technical topics to life through the use of practical case studies. Meet the family Prudential’s Planning Matters hub brings together a fictional family and explores […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Berkeley Burke judicial review set for autumn hearing

A judicial review into a Financial Ombudsman Service determination that will have wide implications for Sipp providers is due to be heard in London this autumn, Money Marketing can reveal. The case concerns a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the FOS. In 2014, the FOS ruled against Berkeley Burke for failing to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment