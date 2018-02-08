Bank of England holds rates but hints at increase soon

The Bank of England has held the base rate at 0.5 per cent, but its committee minutes suggest rates will rise more quickly and more sharply than previously expected.

Monetary Policy Committee members voted unanimously in favour of leaving interest rates unchanged for now.

Their report released today says: “Were the economy to evolve broadly in line with the February inflation report projections, monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than anticipated at the time of the November report.”

In November last year the bank voted to hike rates for the first time in a decade with the monetary policy committee voting to increase the rate to 0.5 per cent.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior economist Ben Brettell says: “Prior to today’s announcement, markets were factoring in a 50 per cent chance of a rate rise in May, and an 80 per cent chance they’ll be higher by the end of the year.

Brettell says: “Sterling jumped on the news, rising more than a cent against the dollar to break through the $1.40 barrier. Gilt yields rose in anticipation of higher interest rates, while the FTSE 100 extended the day’s modest losses.”

He adds: “Today’s news comes amid investor concerns that faster growth and higher inflation could prompt central banks across the globe to tighten monetary policy more aggressively. These worries have led to a sharp sell-off in stock markets this week.”