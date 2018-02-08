Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bank of England holds rates but hints at increase soon

By

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpgThe Bank of England has held the base rate at 0.5 per cent, but its committee minutes suggest rates will rise more quickly and more sharply than previously expected.

Monetary Policy Committee members voted unanimously in favour of leaving interest rates unchanged for now.

Their report released today says: “Were the economy to evolve broadly in line with the February inflation report projections, monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than anticipated at the time of the November report.”

In November last year the bank voted to hike rates for the first time in a decade with the monetary policy committee voting to increase the rate to 0.5 per cent.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior economist Ben Brettell says: “Prior to today’s announcement, markets were factoring in a 50 per cent chance of a rate rise in May, and an 80 per cent chance they’ll be higher by the end of the year.

Brettell says: “Sterling jumped on the news, rising more than a cent against the dollar to break through the $1.40 barrier. Gilt yields rose in anticipation of higher interest rates, while the FTSE 100 extended the day’s modest losses.”

He adds: “Today’s news comes amid investor concerns that faster growth and higher inflation could prompt central banks across the globe to tighten monetary policy more aggressively. These worries have led to a sharp sell-off in stock markets this week.”

Recommended

Bank of England rate rise fails to stem bond fund inflows

Fixed income was the most popular asset class for UK investors in November despite the Bank of England raising interest rates and stock markets remaining buoyant, Investment Association figures show. Fixed income attracted over £2bn worth of sales in the month, while mixed asset and equity were the second and third most popular assets classes, […]

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpg

Bank of England to explain inflation rise in Treasury letter

Inflation has delivered an unwelcome Christmas surprise for households, investors and the Bank of England as figures released today defy the consensus the UK consumer price index had peaked at 3 per cent. Bank of England governor Mark Carney will have to write to Chancellor Philip Hammond as the inflation figure hits 3.1 per cent […]

Banks weather stress tests but Brexit uncertainty remains

UK banks have seen a marked improvement in their resilience under latest Bank of England Stress tests. While Barclays and RBS failed the tests in a snapshot at the end of 2016, the Bank has announced that both had made improvements since then. The Bank simulated scenarios including a third drop in house prices, an […]

adviser-clients

The business case for outsourcing

Simon Cooper, Head of DFM Business Development at Cazenove Capital, explains how outsourcing to a DFM can help grow an adviser’s business. Simon also covers how outsourcing can free up valuable time for advisers to focus on building their client relationships along with more in-depth financial planning. For more information please visit our website at cazenovecapital.com

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Data-Corporate-Finance-Business-Pen-Graph-Growth-700x450.jpg
2

Platforms accused of ignoring data under Mifid II rules

Platforms have been accused of ignoring fund manager data when disclosing fund fees in line with new European regulation. Mifid II, introduced on 3 January, requires investment managers to disclose transaction costs as a separate figure from the ongoing charges. Advisers must also report all of those costs to their clients. However, advisers tell Money […]

Lucy Brown: Finding the right balance with protection flexibility

While providers should be applauded for innovation and flexibility, more choice can mean more complexity Innovation around the provision of protection products and processes has long been called for to enable us to appeal to a wider audience. With this in mind, it is great to see improvements in both critical illness and income protection […]

2

PFS to consult on exams approach after industry backlash

The Personal Finance Society is planning to consult with members of the broader training community to ascertain the best way forward with training and exam delivery. As the Chartered Insurance Institute reversed its position on forcing the combined purchase of its exam and revision packages last week following industry criticism, PFS chief executive Keith Richards […]

Comments

    Leave a comment