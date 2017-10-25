Money Marketing

Bank of America sidesteps Mifid II research rule

By

Pay-Thinkstock-2014Bank of America Merrill Lynch is navigating Security and Exchange Commission research rules that run counter to Mifid II.

The bank has filed to become an investment adviser, which allows them to receive cash for research, the Financial Times reports.

The SEC currently prohibits direct payment for research services from firms not registered as investment advisers. The rule runs counter to Mifid II, which requires research costs to be unbundled from trading costs.

US lobbyists have been pushing the SEC for a response to how companies can respond to the unbundling of research costs under the EU directive.

Polar Capital Technology Trust chair Michael Moule has previously warned tech funds will face more hurdles than others from Mifid II due to their reliance on high quality research and use of US brokers.

BAML is the first major financial institution to find a solution to the conflict.

Mifid II comes into effect in 10 weeks on 3 January

