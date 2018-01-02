Bank advice: Who offers what?

As banks prepare to re-enter the financial advice market, Money Marketing looks at what services are actually on offer.
Editor’s note: Banks lack trust as they move from guidance to advice
High-street moves out of guidance and into IFA territory
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from looking at bank advice for our cover story this week, it’s that finding out exactly what everyone is doing and when is a nightmare. Each high-street name has a unique lexicon for how it refers to its services, how it explains its charges and the nature of its […]
There is no doubt UK regulated advisers have become much more professional and capable. Salaries for qualified advice professionals range from £30,000 to £120,000, depending on location, experience and level of responsibility. Despite the widely-held belief young people are not joining the sector, my experience is that there are plenty pursuing a career in advice. Next Gen […]
I received a new enquiry by email this morning. It contained a statement from the sender as follows: “I have spoken to a number of advisers but I feel they are trying to sell me products rather than give me impartial advice. What I want is some proper advice for which I can pay a fee […]
By Denise Wond, marketing manager The buy-to-let market has recently been the subject of a raft of tax changes, all of which make it a less profitable and less appealing proposition for investors. In response, we’ve seen a dip in demand for BTL mortgages and that’s bad news for many advisers who will now be looking […]
The funding liabilities for defined benefit pension schemes at FTSE 100 companies rose to £705 billion by the end of last year according to research by JLT Employee Benefits. JLT’s report, based on the IAS19 numbers disclosed in an organisation’s most recently published annual report and accounts, found that only 19 FTSE 100 firms still provide a […]
Advice firm consolidator Bellpenny is set to ditch its branding following its merger with Ascot Lloyd last year. Money Marketing understands the new identity will be under the Ascot Lloyd brand, despite initial claims last year that both companies and Bellpenny’s independent advice arm, BIA Financial Planning, would keep their own branding. The company would not […]
The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered IFA firm Sussex Independent Financial Advisers to compensate a client for advising them to transfer their pension into a Sipp set up to invest in Harlequin. The decision concerns a client referred to as Mrs S, who complained about the advice she received in 2009 to move her pension […]
