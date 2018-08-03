Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit.

The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union.

The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the UK.

In May, Legal & General Investment Management got regulatory approval for a new business unit in Dublin.

Last month, it was revealed BlackRock selected Paris over London as its new base for alternative investment services ahead of Brexit.

Lloyds Banking Group is also reportedly planning on running three separate subsidiaries in Europe after Brexit.

Baillie Gifford joint senior partner Andrew Telfer says: “Baillie Gifford has decided to establish a European office in the form of a new EU subsidiary company domiciled in Dublin, subject to authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland, with the relevant regulatory and business licences.”