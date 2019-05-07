Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Baillie Gifford calls new Frankfurt office “gateway to Europe”

By

Frankfurt Europe European City 480Baillie Gifford has opened its first client office in mainland Europe. The asset manager has been growing its European subsidiary, Baillie Gifford Investment Management (Europe), since it was incorporated in Dublin in 2018.

The Frankfurt office is currently a “one-man band” – a base for David Gaschik, who was recently appointed marketing director for Germany and Austria.

The asset manager says told the press the office will be “a gateway to Europe for the firm” and that it has expansion ambitions for the three German speaking countries – Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

According to the company, Gaschik will be focusing on financial institutions and the wholesale sector. More sales staff are set to join later this year.

Baillie Gifford joint senior partner Andrew Telfer says: “Building Baillie Gifford in Europe will allow us to put down roots where we can be closer to our clients and support them with a depth of local expertise and stronger relationships.

“Frankfurt is just the start of this journey to extend the reach of our existing team in Edinburgh and explore opportunities across the region.”

Before working at Baillie Gifford, Gaschik led First State Investments’s German business for six years, and before that he was at UBS Germany as head of wholesale distribution. Gaschik will report to Gavin Scott who leads the eight-strong Europe, Middle East and Americas marketing and client servicing team from Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh office.

The Baillie Gifford subsidiary, which provides investment management and advisory services to European clients, excluding the UK, now has 35 clients in 12 European countries.

Recommended

Bankhall: Don’t let leadership development fall by the wayside

The person writing and running the business is often trying to develop it too. Understandably, there will be gaps Many advice firms see business growth as one of their top priorities, but turning this aspiration into reality is more difficult than it sounds. This is understandable. After all, most advisers are entrepreneurial and client-focused by […]
16

Steve Bee: Will we ever have a state pension system to be proud of?

Half a million UK citizens living abroad in their retirement have had to suffer having their state pension entitlements frozen at the level they were at when they first moved away. This is not because they decided to retire abroad but rather because they chose to retire to countries that have no “reciprocal agreements” with […]

Quilter hints further multi-asset proposition expansion

Quilter Investors plans to expand its multi-asset investment offering. The wealth manager said it will add new portfolios to its existing Cirilium active and passive ranges. New portfolios will be actively managed with holding passive underlying exposure. Portfolios will be managed by Paul Craig, who has run Cirilium since its inception in 2008. The range […]

Just chief executive Cook steps down

Chief executive of Just Group Rodney Cook has decided to step down from the role after nine years with the pension provider. Cook will stay with Just until June 30 to ensure transition, but plans to retire after that point. Both internal and external candidates will considered for the position as Just begins a search […]

Guide front cover - thumbnail

Guide: how to… audit your auto-enrolment scheme compliance

As the Pensions Regulator starts to bare its teeth and the changes mentioned in the Budget and Queen’s Speech start to come into force, it is essential that you understand your scheme and the processes you need to undertake to ensure it remains compliant. Our second re-enrolment guide looks at how to audit the key areas of your auto-enrolment scheme.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com