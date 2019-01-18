Money Marketing
Backing the wrong horse and Brexit jibes: The Wells Street Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page at our Wells Street HQ

Backing the wrong horse

Retirement solutions provider Embark Group happily took to Twitter last week following the inaugural appearance of its logo on Rotherham United’s football shirts.

It did not escape WSJ’s attention that Embark chose to include a one-liner encouraging other tweeters not to check the score.

WSJ did in fact open a new tab immediately to find Rotherham had lost 7-0. Condolences. Embark is Rotherham’s first-ever sleeve sponsor.

WSJ was most amused to also read on Rotherham’s website that it was a natural choice for sleeve sponsor, as it “currently sponsors the back of the team’s shorts”.

WSJ wonders where football fans have been looking to find the Embark logo until now…

Funny signs and protest lines

WSJ tries not to get political, but did take an interest in a recent news piece reflecting on London’s anti-Brexit march.

The article gives a detailed wrap-up of the most amusing protest signs. Among WSJ’s favourites were: “My mother-in-law lives in Spain, please don’t send her back”, along with a sad Rick Astley sign penned with “never gonna give EU up”.

“Ikea has better cabinets” was another sign WSJ felt raised a strong point, along with “can we ctrl+z this?” Other excellent slogans included: “The only single market I want to leave is Tinder”, “Brexit is worse than comic sans”, “pulling out never works” and “young people want a fEUture”.

WSJ’s award for the best slogan is bestowed upon a sign reading “we’re gonna need a bigger vote”. You can see its bearer for yourself!

Out of context

‘It’s like having a load of pianos thrown on you’

Beaufort’s Simon Goldthorpe recalls returning to rugby in his 40s

‘At least Dick Turpin had the decency to wear a mask and point a gun at you when stealing your money…’

A commentator on the Money Marketing website is not impressed with the FCA’s position on pro-rata charging

‘If ever there was an exercise of putting lipstick on a pig, this is it’

Retired IFA Harry Katz is not impressed to hear many advisers view Brexit as an opportunity

Separated at birth

American comedian and actor John Michael Higgins

Balance: Wealth Planning’s Jon Thorpe
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

