Back in business: Is the Man from the Pru set for a comeback?

As the latest provider to announce plans to expand its financial planning arm, Prudential has caught the eye of the advice market.

Earlier this month the savings giant announced it was recruiting an additional 30 advisers. Speaking to Money Marketing, Prudential Financial Planning chief executive Chris Haines now says this growth is set to continue, with the company looking to hire a further 70 advisers over the next year.

This would boost its network of restricted advisers to more than 350, making it one of the 10 largest advice firms in the UK.

Pru is not the only insurer or asset manager extending its reach into the advice sector and expanding its distribution network. Standard Life, Old Mutual and Aviva have all recently expanded their own advice networks.

But what does a legacy brand with a history of tied advice pinning its colours to the planning mast mean for the profession?

The start of a journey

Haines makes no bones about the growth ambitions for Pru’s advice business. He says: “We want to grow our business. Growth is good. It helps us to achieve economies of scale we otherwise wouldn’t have.”

Haines says the company is aiming to grow its network of restricted advisers – or “partners” as it calls them – by 10 per cent each year. At the same time, he says the company hopes to improve efficiency and adviser productivity by a further 10 per cent year on year.

But these ambitions are tempered with a degree of realism. There will inevitably be years, he says, when such targets are not achievable. “But at the moment do I think this level of growth is possible? The answer is absolutely.”

Haines joined Prudential in 2009. His first role was to build the business case for the savings giant to go back into face-to-face advice, a market it had quit more than a decade earlier.

PFP was launched in 2012 in the wake of the RDR. Haines was clear from the outset this was to be a financial planning service – albeit offering restricted advice – rather than the large salesforce the company ran in the 1980s and 1990s. “The Man from the Pru is still an iconic brand – but the proposition has changed since then,” he says.

He is also keen to stress that the success of PFP does not diminish – or threaten – the company’s commitment to the independent advice sector.

Haines says: “Prudential’s core route to market remains the intermediated channel and it will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”

He adds: “It’s important to remember that PFP exists principally to serve the needs of existing Prudential customers, many of whom were sold pensions and other investment products by our antecedents 15 to 25 years ago.”

Target markets

Haines says Pru has a customer base of around one million. Some 40 per cent of these have personal pensions. Haines says: “These baby boomers are now approaching retirement. Given the complexity and seminal significance of the decisions that have to be made at this point, we wanted to be able to offer some form of advice and guidance to our existing customers.”

However, Haines says “commercial realities” mean they are not in a position to provide advice to all their customers. “We’re delivering advice to the upper end of our customer base. We’ve built our proposition to match, for want of a better term, ‘middle Britain’. Our target market is probably couples within 15 years of retirement with relatively modest household earnings, say, of £40,000 to £50,000.

“They face the challenges we all face when it comes to retirement planning, but they have the means to be able to do something about it .”

Adviser view

Professional Partnerships IFA business consultant Gill Cardy I simply do not accept that restricted advice is acceptable, particularly if you are paying virtually the same fee. A panel of approved providers is better but still not satisfactory. The point is clients don’t know what they don’t know, so won’t necessarily seek anything better. None of this would be an issue if there were enough advisers advising those of more modest means. This has created a gap, which providers are looking to fill.

Delivering efficiencies and lowering the cost of this advice may in future help PFP extend its reach, and offer planning to those lower down the demographic scale. “Automation and technology will play a part in improving processes,” Haines says. To this end PFP has recently introduced a telephone advice service.

But Haines says: “We are still a long way from end-to-end digital advice. Today’s robo-advisers can’t persuade or reassure customers. A robo-adviser may come up with a brilliant investment plan, but if it’s not acted on it is essentially worthless.”

Who will join?

But Haines admits that hiring flesh and blood advisers is something of a challenge in today’s market. “In 2012, we had 20 applications for every adviser we hired.

“At the time, there was a surplus of advisers in the market. You had banks and financial companies like the Co-operative axing their advisory and sales teams virtually overnight. The RDR was also creating waves in the IFA market. There was a lot of pessimism – possibly misplaced – about how many people would pay for advice.”

But this situation has reversed, with pension freedom rules boosting the need for savers to seek advice.

Haines says: “Demand for advisers now exceeds supply. There is a scrabble for control of distribution. Many good advisers will have found a home and may not be looking to move. We don’t underestimate the challenge of hiring another 50-plus advisers.”

This is only likely to be done by widening the pool of potential recruits.

Haines says: “As an industry, we need to look at ways to bring new people in. Big players like ourselves have a role to play in this in terms of recruitment, training and support.”

But would advisers be put off joining Pru’s heavily restricted model, or would this be an incentive?

Haines says one of the main benefits is its advisers are employed, and earn a salary – although this is supplemented with additional bonus payments, based on sales. “PFP can afford to pay a salary because of the ‘lead flow’ coming from our customer base. This means our partners have a full diary. They don’t have to pick up a telephone book or cold-call potential customers.

“Being part of a larger company, we can offer career development and training.” He says brand remains important too. “We work in a trust-based industry. The Pru brand has strong salience and resonance, particularly in our target market.”

Haines says he does not see the fact that PFP is a restricted advice model deterring potential applicants. He points out the majority of the market now offers some form of restricted advice, although as he notes “there are degrees of restriction”.

“When it comes to investment- based products we confidently put our faith in Prudential’s asset allocation and investment management capabilities.” He says its track record speaks for itself.

“Products like the PruFund – which smooths investment returns – have provided a successful and more comforting investment experience for our target market.” He points out that PFP does use a panel for more rate-driven products, such as annuities.

He adds: “At our core we are a financial planning company, with partners increasingly building longer-term relationship with clients, rather than simply selling a product. We have highly qualified advisers, who are offering advice on what can be more complex retirement issues.” He points out many of the firm’s planners are chartered or have level 5 or 6 qualifications.

DB discussions

PFP recently received permission to offer advice on defined benefit pension transfers, and has hired five pension transfer specialists to facilitate this.

Haines acknowledges this is an area fraught with risk. However, he points out: “I don’t think you can now operate in the retirement space unless you can offer advice on this issue, and satisfy the small minority of customers for whom it may be in their interests to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme.”

In order to mitigate risks, these transfer specialists will review all DB transfers and rule on their suitability, rather than individual advisers.

Given the size of many of these transfer values, Haines says this centralised control ensures there is “no temptation” for advisers to recommend a course of action that may not be in the client’s long-term best interests.

But will Pru and other restricted firms’ march towards planning be good for the profession?

Facts and Figures Chartered Financial Planners managing director Simon Webster says: “This seems to be another example of providers’ attempts to blur the line between financial planner and product salesmen. Prudential clearly has an enormous captive base. The question is whether Joe Public is going to be daft enough to realise that although it is positioning itself as a financial planner it is really only selling products from one provider.

“People think St James’s Place is an independent adviser, but I suspect that most will be aware that Prudential is not, thanks to its history.

“There’s a shortage of advisers in the market, but it remains to be seen whether insurers – or banks – will be able to provide advice to more of a mass market. They certainly haven’t managed to do this so far.”