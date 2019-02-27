Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Baby boomers wary of risk warned financial advice needed

By

Many baby boomers are risk-averse, but could benefit from financial advice to avoid taking excessive caution, new research from Aegon suggests.

According to a survey carried out on over 2,000 UK adults, 39 per cent said they had zero risk appetite.

A greater proportion of baby boomers, 44 per cent, prefered to avoid risk at all costs, comparaed to millennials at 36 per cent.

However, a lack of investment knowledge and confidence was also revealed by the research, as a quarter blamed their risk aversion on concerns over making a wrong investment choice, and 20 per cent said they did not know what a good return on their investments would be in the long run.

Aegon investment director Nick Dixon says: “Our research shows that, even though baby boomers have accumulated the most wealth, they are at risk of excessive caution and exposing their hard earned money to stagnation.

“Not only will growth potential be reduced, but the impact of inflation on savings held in cash or very low risk investments means that what those savings can buy will fall over time. Those in this age bracket should consider how to make their money work harder into retirement and avoid the trap of holding excessive amounts in cash, which can create a false perception of risk control. The reality is that many baby boomers, in retirement or nearing that point, are ‘sleepwalking’ into poor financial decisions as a result of failing to seek financial advice.

“Taking measured risk is essential to generate decent investment returns. Good financial advice can build confidence and improve understanding of risk to inform investment decisions that best suit an individual’s life stage and goals.”

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The future of adviser technology

From emotion recognition systems to AI compliance functions, the T3 conference points the way forward Adviser technology that appears in the US is often a sign of things to come here and gives a chance to learn from early adopters. One of the most valuable conferences I visit around the world is Technology Tools for […]

What Elevate platform’s fee cut means for advisers

After Standard Life’s Elevate platform announced it was cutting its fees Platforum has analysed the new charging structure to see how Elevate now stacks up against its peers.  Elevate percentage fee against portfolio assets Elevate fees in pounds against portfolio assets Price comparison of Elevate platform fees for different sized portfolios

Technology-Tech-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg
1

Standard Life cuts Elevate platform fees

Standard Life will reduce fees for its Elevate platform clients. While the new pricing will be available to new clients from April 1, the existing clients will have to wait before the end of the year to benefit from the pricing changes. The step comes as the providers are facing pressures to decrease their charges. […]

Looking to buy EM equities on weakness

With economic growth beginning to look like it’s picking up a little, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management considers whether it’s time to be looking at buying dips in emerging market equities. Read the article here Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA eyes further supervision of investment consultant sector

The FCA has said it is working with the Treasury and Competition and Markets Authority on how it can gain greater powers with regard to investment consultants. The announcement comes after a recent CMA review into the sector found a “low level of engagement by some pension fund trustees in choosing and monitoring their investment […]

Brett Davidson: How to handle mistakes in your business

Everyone makes mistakes but how you respond to them will have a big impact on your business How do you deal with mistakes in your business? I mean the really big mistakes that probably have serious consequences. For example, a mis-click that buys the wrong investment for a client, costing them money. Or a mistake […]

Will toll-free journeys drive growth for advice firms in Wales?

Driving into Wales has become more attractive since the removal of the Severn bridges toll system in December. Will this add to the region’s growth? Rugby and St David’s Day are the things that bring people together in Wales. However, from a financial services perspective, it is difficult to think about the region’s community spirit […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com