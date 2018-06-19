Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Axa IM to cut 200 jobs in restructure

By

More than 200 jobs could go at Axa Investment Managers as part of a restructure that could save the firm €100m (£87.6m).

The company says in a statement it plans to bring in a new operating model that could see up to 40 jobs cut in the UK and 160 in France.

Axa IM chief executive Andrea Rossi says: “The steps we are looking to take not only respond to our industry challenges in terms of customer centricity but also provide Axa IM with an inspiring vision and roadmap for the future.

“Accelerating our strategy as an active manager thanks to new ways of operating and a simpler organisation, notably in the alternative investment space, while becoming even stronger in core investments will foster sustainable growth for the ultimate benefit of all our stakeholders.”

An Axa spokeswoman says the potential impact on portfolio and asset managers will be minimal.

Savings made will be reinvested in a number of areas, including alternatives, ESG investing and technology.

The company also announced a number of staff changes.

Fixed income head John Porter is leaving the company and will be replaced by Hans Stoter, who left Dutch fund manager NN Investment Partners last year. Stoter will also be resposible for Axa IM’s multi-asset business on an interim basis following the departure of Laurence Boone.

Former Framlington equities global head Mark Beveridge is also stepping down from the board and will be replaced by Matthew Lovett.

Recommended

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
1

Advisers post charges on review site in transparency push

Advisers are publishing their fees on review website VouchedFor in an effort to be more transparent. Research by VouchedFor for the Sunday Times shows 423 advisers, representing 263 firms, have published their charges on the site. VouchedFor, the review site for financial and mortgage advisers, solicitors and acountants, does not publish adviser charges on their […]

McClymont-Gregg-Aberdeen-2017
5

Gregg McClymont: The pension dashboard’s fatal flaw

Is industry right to think dashboard will boost engagement when inertia has proved such a dominant behaviour? The pensions dashboard concept has captured the imagination of the government and industry, and the attraction is obvious. Digitalise all existing records so individuals can see their aggregated pension entitlements in once place at the click of a […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
8

Paul Lewis: Financial advisers and journalists are one and the same

We must support each other more in our different roles. After all, we both exist for the same reason Why do financial journalists exist? I am sure that it is a question many IFAs ask, especially when they read things they think are wrong, dangerous or fail to end with “find a good, qualified financial […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com