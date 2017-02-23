Elevate flows stable as Architas assets pass €28bn

Axa says flows to its multi-manager arm Architas from the Elevate platform have remained stable amid the platform’s sale to Standard Life.

Architas’s total assets reached €28.6bn in 2016 with total net new money – including assets under management and under advice – reaching €1.98bn, boosted by new money in its UK business, the firm said in its results today.

The group took £860m of UK net new money, growing total UK assets over the year by 10 per cent to £21.8bn.

Architas chief executive Hans Georgeson says demand was highest for its multi-asset passive and blended ranges, as well as the Diversified Real Assets fund, which now had a three-year track record.

Noting the challenging backdrop in 2016, Architas saw strong growth across its UK and European businesses.

Axa sold Elevate to Standard Life last year, and has also sold other parts of its business but kept Architas.

Georgeson recognised users of the Elevate platform for their loyalty, noting that flows remained stable against the upheaval.

He says: “We have also seen the exponential growth of flows from other platforms in the UK market as we build our relationship with a broader range of advice firms. This follows a significant investment into our UK business to develop our distribution, marketing and servicing capabilities to better meet the needs of advisers.”

Further, he adds: “One of the key challenges for investors and the industry in 2016 was the EU referendum. Although we are still some way off the eventual Brexit as a business we are well placed for any outcome with regulated entities and funds domiciled across the UK and Europe.”

In November, Architas launched its superclean share classes on the Standard Life Wrap platform following the Elevate deal between the respective businesses’ parent companies.

The new share classes reduce the annual management charge and the ongoing charges on the Architas Active, Blended and Passive risk-profiled ranges between five and 20 basis points.

Charges are reduced around 10 basis points for the Diversified Real Assets fund.