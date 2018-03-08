Aviva’s restricted advice business nearing 100 recruits

Aviva plans to keep growing its restricted advice arm this year, as the business is on the verge of reaching 100 adviser recruits.

Aviva managing director of savings and retirement Lindsey Rix says the provider wants to hire both graduate and experienced advisers.

Rix says: “We have just shy of 100 advisers now in our business of which about 50 are fully qualified and the rest are still going through their training.”

In August last year, Aviva’s advice business had 33 operational advisers and a further 20 in training.

The provider announced plans to restart a restricted face-to-face advice business in July 2016, three years after it cut its 120-strong team of advisers.

Rix says Aviva will continue to focus on growing the advice business in 2018.

Rix confirms problems following Aviva’s replatforming in January are still ongoing.

So far this year, the Aviva adviser platform has been beset with issues since it launched its new FNZ-powered service on 23 January.

The launch followed five days of downtime but since then advisers have reported a range of problems, including difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

Rix says: “We are still experiencing some embedding issues post-migration and we are working incredibly hard and do want to apologise for the experience advisers have had over this period while we’ve been fixing the issues.”

In its 2017 annual results report today, Aviva’s UK adviser platform reported a 56 per cent increase in assets under management in the 12-month period.