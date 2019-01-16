Aviva’s platform chief leaves company

Aviva platform boss Tim Orton has exited the business after leading a troubled replatforming project in 2018.

Tim Orton was Aviva managing director of savings since 2017 and chief executive of the platform from 2014 until he left the company last week.

Aviva’s platform was migrated from Bravura technology to FNZ technology in January 2018.

The project was beset with issues such as advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades not being completed, difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

In many cases clients were compensated for the issues they faced as a result of the replatforming project.

Both Orton and Aviva Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs apologised for the disruption to platform users.

An Aviva spokeswoman said Orton had left the company to pursue other interests: “Tim Orton has decided to leave Aviva to pursue interests outside the company after 22 years of service with Aviva and we wish him the best for the future.”