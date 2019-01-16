Money Marketing
Aviva’s platform chief leaves company

Aviva platform boss Tim Orton has exited the business after leading a troubled replatforming project in 2018.

Tim Orton was Aviva managing director of savings since 2017 and chief executive of the platform from 2014 until he left the company last week.

Aviva’s platform was migrated from Bravura technology to FNZ technology in January 2018.

The project was beset with issues such as advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades not being completed, difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

In many cases clients were compensated for the issues they faced as a result of the replatforming project.

Both Orton and Aviva Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs apologised for the disruption to platform users.

An Aviva spokeswoman said Orton had left the company to pursue other interests: “Tim Orton has decided to leave Aviva to pursue interests outside the company after 22 years of service with Aviva and we wish him the best for the future.”

Advisers expect equity release market to reach £6bn

Research conducted by Canada Life Home Finance shows that 86 per cent of IFAs expect the value of the equity release market to grow in 2019. Of those asked, 40 per cent of advisers see the market worth at least £6bn by the end of 2019, and 46 per cent expect a total market worth […]

Editor’s note: Mifid II is not perfect, but no one-year-old is

As any parent can attest, teething problems are not uncommon among one-year-olds. Fortunately, these tend to pass. Financial services watchers are hoping that the infant Mifid II directive can overcome its own growing pains. The aim of the game after last January’s introduction was transparency. Aggregate costs, both pre- and post-sale, came under new disclosure […]

Lessons to be learnt

Sesame launches new adviser academy

Sesame Bankhall Group has become the latest advice market brand to launch an academy for member firms. The network, support service and mortgage advice business has partnered with training and education firm Simply Academy to offer member firms across its different business lines access to apprenticeship programmes to help them develop and recruit new staff. […]

