Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aviva’s Briggs to pocket £1m bonus for 2017

By

Briggs-Andy-2012-Resolution-700x450.jpgAviva Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs will take home an extra £1m in bonuses on top of a basic salary of £726,000 for 2017.

The bonus is one part of Briggs’s £2.5m remuneration package, which also includes  benefits and pensions contributions.

Commenting on Briggs’s work in its remuneration committee report, published today, Aviva says there was a strong financial performance across all products.

In addition, Aviva pointed to strong “balance sheet management” and an increase in bulk purchase annuity sales.

FCA chief to pocket £65,000 bonus for first year’s work

The bonus represents 93 per cent of the maximum Briggs could have received, and is 140 per cent of the base salary.

Aviva group chief executive Mark Wilson is taking home a bonus of £1.9m, while chief financial officer Tom Stoddard and international insurance chief executive Maurice Tulloch receive bonuses of £997,000 and £456,000 respectively.

Recommended

1

Aviva scraps plans to cancel preference shares

Aviva has u-turned on plans to scrap preference shares to investors. In a statement this morning, the insurance giant said that since it mooted the plans in its annual results earlier this month, it had discussed the issue with investors who had provided “strong feedback and criticism.” Based on the responses, Aviva says it has […]

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

Aviva boss joins BlackRock board

Aviva chief executive Mark Wilson has joined BlackRock’s board, alongside two other new independent directors. BlackRock chief executive Laurence Fink says Wilson’s experience in UK and European financial services will be a “tremendous benefit to BlackRock’s management, clients and shareholders”. General Atlantic chief executive Bill Ford and Microsoft vice president Peggy Johnson also join the […]

Pharma-Pills-Pharmaceutical-Biotech.jpg

Seneca Partners sends Mifid II 10% drop note on EIS product

Another investment manager offering enterprise investment schemes has alerted clients of a 10 per cent drop in value for one of its portfolios following new Mifid rules. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, requires firms to notify clients when the overall value of their portfolio, relative to its value at the beginning of each reporting […]

Investment

Monitoring your managers and the importance of mandates

The Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), Manager Oversight team has created a rigorous set of procedures to underpin the ongoing monitoring and management of the various underlying investments within the PruFund proposition. Adrian Gaspar explores. The primary role of the team is to ensure the continued suitability of underlying managers. They also assess whether the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pension scammers continue to target over-50s with free advice offer

One in seven non-retired people aged over 50 were targeted by scammers in the past three months, according to Retirement Advantage. Retirement Advantage commissioned Censuswide to conduct 1,003 online interviews from 6 to 9 March with non-retired people aged 50 or over who have defined contribution or individual pensions. The survey found 14 per cent […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva confirms end of trail commission

Renewal and trail commission is being traded in for a single fee for advisers using Aviva-branded funds from 30 June. Norwood Financial Services partner David Frost contacted Money Marketing saying advisers were not duly warned of the changes by Aviva before being contacted on 7 February. Frost says: “I do not recall anything that allows [Aviva] […]

Rachel Vahey

Rachel Vahey: Pension tax relief tweaks start to bite

Evidence points to the recent changes stalling individuals’ desire to contribute to pensions The cost of pensions tax relief is one discussion that never quite goes away. Instead, there seems to be constant speculation both on the current costs, whether it is sustainable and, more importantly, whether the Government – this one or a future […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Carter 27th March 2018 at 11:28 am

    Fantastic bonus for being cr@p. Jobs for the boys!

  2. Andrew Macintyre 27th March 2018 at 11:57 am

    Pat on the back for a cracking job well done on the re-platforming. Er…..

  3. Julian Stevens 27th March 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Less £450,000 income tax. Ouch!

Leave a comment