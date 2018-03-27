Aviva’s Briggs to pocket £1m bonus for 2017

Aviva Insurance chief executive Andy Briggs will take home an extra £1m in bonuses on top of a basic salary of £726,000 for 2017.

The bonus is one part of Briggs’s £2.5m remuneration package, which also includes benefits and pensions contributions.

Commenting on Briggs’s work in its remuneration committee report, published today, Aviva says there was a strong financial performance across all products.

In addition, Aviva pointed to strong “balance sheet management” and an increase in bulk purchase annuity sales.

The bonus represents 93 per cent of the maximum Briggs could have received, and is 140 per cent of the base salary.

Aviva group chief executive Mark Wilson is taking home a bonus of £1.9m, while chief financial officer Tom Stoddard and international insurance chief executive Maurice Tulloch receive bonuses of £997,000 and £456,000 respectively.