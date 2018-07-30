Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aviva to start shares compensation this week

By

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpgAviva is set to start refunding investors who lost money in its preference share fiasco earlier this year.

According to The Times, the payout scheme will open this week.

In its full-year results in March, Aviva said it could cancel existing preference shares as one option for returning capital to shareholders.

However, the provider was met with criticism over the potential move by shareholders, which led to it backtracking later that month.

Aviva says fewer than 2,000 individual investors sold their preference shares between 8 and 22 March. The provider is now offering £14m compensation.

It previously said the goodwill payment recognises the uncertainty for preference shareholders while it was considering its options.

Aviva is set to report its first half results this week.

Since January, the provider has worked to manage issues with its platform, which switched technology provider.

Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades not being completed, difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

Recommended
1

Nucleus floats on AIM with £140m market cap

Platform Nucleus has begun its listing on the Alternative Investment Market today with a market capitalisation of £139.9m. The placing is 76,473,360 shares with voting rights and 17,530,543 ordinary shares to new institutional holders with a placing price of 183p. New shares will not be sold as part of the float. Nucleus had been eyeing a […]

FCA logo glass 3 620x430
3

Blog: 10 regulatory rumours busted

Advisers operate under a greater volume of regulation than ever before. That is an undeniable fact when looking at the paginations involved in Mifid II, Priips, GDPR and the like. Yet at the same time, there can be understandable frustration on the part of the various regulatory agencies that some advisers still fail to understand […]
6

FSCS hit with more than 200 claims over collapsed Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received more than 200 claims against the collapsed Lifetime Sipp Company in less than two months. Company data provided to Money Marketing by the FSCS showed 19 claims had been received as at 30 May. However, the FSCS confirmed this week that the number of claims has now ballooned […]

US loan growth is not painting a pretty picture for the US economy

Written by Mike Riddell One of the current big debates in global financial markets is whether investors should believe ‘hard’ rather than ‘soft’ data, where the usually reliable business and consumer surveys have been suggesting strengthening in global growth momentum for some time now, while the economic data that feeds through into the Gross Domestic […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Should the tax-free lump sum be separated from pension decisions?

The FCA wants the government to explore ‘decoupling’ the 25 per cent tax-free lump sum from decisions about the remaining pension pot. When trying to solve any problem it is good to consider all your options. Perhaps this is where the FCA is coming from in the final report of its Retirement Outcomes Review. The […]

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC intent on using new rules to catch tax offenders

A review of clients’ offshore arrangements will be very sensible in light of HM Revenue & Customs’ stated intent to get tough on hidden assets. Since the data leak from Panama in 2016, which exposed a web of secret offshore companies that individuals have used to hide wealth, evade taxes and launder money, fraud involving […]

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg

Phil Young: Where have the advantages of technology gone?

It could be said the benefits of efficiency have been pocketed by financial services executives, instead of being passed to consumers It is hard not to be disappointed by technology in financial services. Surrounded by gadgets and gizmos which amuse and distract us to the point of madness, workplace technology will always seem pedestrian. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com