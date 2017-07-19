Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva to sell Friends Provident International for £340m

By

Aviva is to sell its offshore Friends Provident International business in Asia and the Middle East for £340m following a strategic review.

It has agreed to sell the offshore arm to International Financial Group, formerly known as RL360.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, and will see Friends Provident International’s £7.6bn funds under management transfer to IFG.

The sale will take IFG’s combined assets to £15.9bn and its total number of policies to 250,000.

Aviva says: “Aviva has concluded that the business is not central to the group’s strategy to focus on a small number of markets where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage.”

The firm  says there will be no changes to customers’ policies as a result of the  announcement.

Aviva Asia and Friends Provident International executive chairman Chris Wei says: “The sale of Friends Provident International is a good outcome for Aviva. It allows us to focus on the significant opportunities we have to grow Aviva’s business across Asia through digital and disrupting the traditional insurance industry.”

IFG chief executive David Kneeshw says: “Welcoming Friends Provident International to the group’s already impressive stable fits with our stated long-term goal of high-quality acquisitions to complement our existing international business.

“Friends Provident International’s strong franchise and its branch structure make the business an ideal fit with IFGL and we see significant opportunities for the businesses to work together and grow.”

Most Read

Recommended

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480
1

Pensions could return twice as much as property, research finds

Returns on investing in a pension could be twice as high as investing in buy-to-let property, according to new research. IG Group, calculates that if an investor purchased a £200,000 property, assuming 3.5% rental yield and 4.5% annual capital growth, they would return 237 per cent over 20 years after capital gains tax. However, a […]

DWP-Department-for-work-and-pensions-500x320.jpg
6

Govt brings forward increase in state pension age

The Government has decided to bring forward the increase in the state pension age to 68 by seven years. Adopting the recommendations of the Cridland review into state pension increases, the Government has confirmed that the state pension age will rise from 67 to 68 from 2037. Speaking in the House of Commons today, Work […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow Offices - £25,000 - £45,000+ (Dependent Upon Experience)

Comments

    Leave a comment