Aviva retirement boss to exit amid restructure

Clive Bolton, who heads up the savings and retirement division at Aviva UK, is to leave the firm after 25 years as part of a wider company restructure.

The move follows recent changes at Aviva which is bringing all of its UK insurance businesses – life, general and health insurance – together under the guidance of Andy Briggs, formerly Aviva UK life chief executive.

Aviva said Bolton has decided “now is the right time to leave the business”. The company has announced further management changes within the division, which are expected to take place between April and June and are subject to regulatory approval.

Lindsey Rix, managing director for personal lines UK general insurance will now lead the savings and retirement team covering the platform business, annuities, and equity release globally.

Meanwhile, Colm Holmes, UKGI chief executive will continue to lead the general insurance business and start taking the lead of the global corporate and specialty risk arm.

Mark Noble, managing director of UK health, will also lead health and protection.

Briggs says :“As the UK’s largest insurer we believe Aviva has a unique opportunity to grow in the UK. We want to provide a simple, more convenient and better value service to our customers and so we are bringing our UK businesses together – life insurance, general insurance and health insurance.

“The management team we have announced today has the right experience and ambition and, with the benefits of our investment in digital, I am confident Aviva has what it takes to be the number one choice for our partners and customers.”