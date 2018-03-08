Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aviva reports 56% increase in adviser platform assets

By

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpgAviva’s UK adviser platform reported a 56 per cent increase in assets under management in 2017, however, that business was included in a loss-making division of the group.

Overall, the Aviva group reported operating profit of £3.1bn in 2017, which was a 2 per cent increase on the previous year.

The results statement breaks that figure down into regions and divisions, including life, general insurance and fund management.

The statement also details operating profit for “other operations”, which it says relates to non-insurance business and includes the UK platform business.

In 2017, “other operations” recorded a loss of £169m which was an increase on the £94m loss in 2016.

Aviva guns for national advice coverage by end of year

The statement says the loss in that division reflects “increased investment in the development of the digital business, partly offset by income relating to insurance recoveries of £32m”.

In the UK long-term savings business, Aviva almost doubled net fund flows to £5.6bn, which it attributes to its workplace savings business and an increase in net flows onto the adviser platform where assets under management increased by 56 per cent to £20bn.

So far this year, the Aviva adviser platform has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January.

This launch followed five-days of downtime but since then advisers have reported a range of problems, including difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

Operating profit from annuities and equity release grew 11 per cent to £725m and sales of bulk purchase annuities more than tripled to £2bn.

Aviva Investors saw fund management operating profit increase by 21 per cent to £168m from £139m in 2016.

Assets under management for that business grew to £353bn (2016: £345bn) and net inflows increased to £1.6bn (2016: £1bn).

Recommended

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
5

Aviva replatforming issues delay adviser payments

Problems with Aviva’s platform upgrade have meant some payments to advisers have failed to go through. Advisers have also complained to Money Marketing that there have been delays to income payments due to clients. Aviva has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January. This launch followed five-days of […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
1

Aviva apologises over website glitch

Aviva has apologised after a website issue left some advisers unable to submit applications on behalf of clients last week. Money Marketing understands online access was disrupted until at least 5:30pm last Friday. It is understood some advisers were unable to submit applications on behalf of clients, for example, life and critical illness cover applications. […]

Europe: banking on a recovery

Neptune video: Europe — banking on a recovery

Arguing that the eurozone crisis is over, watch Rob Burnett, head of European equities at Neptune, discuss the sectors that he’s investing in to harness the recovery. 

In the video, Burnett addresses the following: 

• The primary drivers of the eurozone’s economic recovery
• The turnaround in individual countries’ current accounts
• Sectors best positioned to harness the recovery, without offering undue exposure to risk

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz adds fourth DB transfer partner to panel

SimplyBiz has added a fourth partner to its defined benefit pension transfer referral panel. Peterborough-based Tuto joins Grove Pension Solutions, Pensionhelp and Creative Wealth Management on the panel. SimplyBiz compliance director Gary Kershaw says: “While talking to potential partners and then undergoing the due diligence process with Tuto, I felt comfortable that its approach to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment