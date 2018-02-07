Aviva replatforming issues delay adviser payments

Problems with Aviva’s platform upgrade have meant some payments to advisers have failed to go through.

Advisers have also complained to Money Marketing that there have been delays to income payments due to clients.

Aviva has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January.

This launch followed five-days of downtime but since then advisers have reported a range of problems, including difficulties running quotations, accessing valuations and getting the platform to accept new applications.

Facts and Figures Financial Planners managing director Simon Webster says: “These problems have gone beyond the minor teething problems that are part and parcel of any big IT project. Large areas of the system are simply not functional.”

“I wasn’t expecting this process to run smoothly, but this has been far worse that I anticipated.”

He adds: “What has been most disappointing is that Aviva doesn’t seem to have the resources to deal with the queries that have arisen as a result.”

What goes on behind the scenes when a platform changes technology?

An Aviva spokesman says: “We have identified an issue with adviser charge payments on the platform. This is only affecting migrated charges from 1 January to 22 January, so any business written since migration is not impacted.

“We are currently working to rectify this issue. We appreciate and thank advisers for their continued patience whilst we work through this.”

Aviva has published an online “whiteboard” highlighting current issues with the system, and giving details of when it hopes to resolve them. It does not currently have an estimated date for fixing the issues with adviser charge payments.

This whiteboard shows that there are a number of problems with Aviva’s back office system as well as MyAviva and adviser access.

There is also a problem with the Aviva feed to Dynamic Planner, affecting valuations and recommendations. Client reports still remain unavailable, and this is not expected to be resolved until 12 February.

The whiteboard says issues with delayed payments to clients were resolved on 6 February.

Aviva ditched rival Bravura before choosing FNZ in April 2016. Initially it planned to launch the new platform in the first half of 2017.