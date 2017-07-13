Aviva puts 120 jobs at risk of redundancy

The proposals affect 86 people based in Southend and 34 people employed in field work across the UK

Aviva has put 120 jobs at risk of redundancy as it proposes closing its office in Southend and reducing its claims field team.

Aviva’s commercial property insurance business is based in Southend and it is proposed that work will move to Perth, with the Southend office closing by May 2018.

Aviva’s property claims business is based in Perth.

The insurer is also proposing to reduce the number of people in its claims field team.

Aviva acknowledges this is “disappointing and difficult news” for staff. However, it says technology is changing the way customers make insurance claims and expects 50 per cent of straight-forward property claims will be processed online in the near future.

A spokesman says: “Our focus is on helping our people through this process, providing a range of support and advice, and consulting with employee representative bodies about these changes. We are actively looking to minimise redundancies and support our people with alternative opportunities where possible.”

He adds: “We expect the transfer of work will be completed by the end of May 2018. The transfer of property claims will be phased across that period, starting within the next few months.”