Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva posts double-digit annuity growth

By

Aviva has said it has bucked a decline in the market for guarantees with a “double digit” growth in annuity sales.

In its half year results this morning, Aviva said it had seen higher sales volumes across both annuities and equity release, which had increased profit across the two lines by 26 per cent to £309m.

However, it also put some of the growth down to “back book asset mix optimisation”.

An increase in assets under administration to £109bn in its long-term savings products excluding annuities resulted in a 39 per cent increase in profit for the division, coming in at £89m, while protection profits also jumped 17 per cent to top £133m.

Overall operating profit for Aviva’s UK life business increased 7 per cent to £750m. Its UK Life platform now holds £16.5bn in assets, up 27 per cent.

Aviva recently moved back into offering advice, but did not mention its plans for the business in the results.

Group chief executive Mark Wilson says: “The benefits of our geographic and product diversity are clear and Aviva has numerous sources of growth. In the first half of 2017 we increased sales right across the group and delivered strong growth in operating profit in the UK, Europe and Aviva Investors.

“We are growing and investing in the UK. We have grown top line sales and bottom line profit in UK general insurance, pensions, annuities and protection. Our digital business continues to make progress, making insurance simpler and more convenient for customers.”

Most Read

Recommended

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tilney lands £162m asset book in Midas deal

Tilney has acquired a book of assets totalling £162m from Midas Investment Management as it concludes a deal with the the Manchester-based private client investment management and advisory business. Midas supports £162m of client assets through a combination of discretionary, advisory and execution-only accounts as well as a specialist IHT relief portfolio management service. Simon Reeks, director […]

Sun

Pensions industry satisfaction with FCA improves, survey finds

The pensions industry is more satisfied with the FCA than it was last year, according to a new survey. The study carried out by the FCA’s Practitioner Panel – one of a number of panels with a statutory responsibility to oversee the regulator – shows that in 2016, the long term savings and pensions sector […]

Latest careers

2 x Business Solutions Consultants

1 x North (Covering North East, North West, Scotland) and 1 x South (Covering London up to South Wales) - OTE £65,000 + comprehensive benefits package

IFA

Buckinghamshire – £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Senior Paraplanner

London (Central), London (Greater) (GB) - Competitive salary + benefits and bonus

Comments

    Leave a comment