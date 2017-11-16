Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva platform ditches Woodford for Threadneedle

By
Star manager Neil Woodford

Aviva has ditched Woodford Equity Income for a Threadneedle alternative in its investment range for pension customers following recent disappointing performance from the star fund manager.

The move impacts approximately £30m of assets held by customers who chose alternatives to Aviva’s default funds. Customers with advisers will still be able to invest in the fund via the advised-only wrap platform.

Customers that do not request otherwise will be automatically transferred into the Threadneedle UK Equity Income fund, which is managed by Richard Colwell.

That fund has returned 12.8 per cent over the last year compared to a small loss of 0.03 per cent in the Woodford Equity Income fund, which is now fourth quartile over every time horizon, according to FE data.

The £4.1bn Threadneedle fund is fourth quartile for the last six months, but is first quartile over five years and second quartile over one and three years.

The blow to Woodford follows news last month that Jupiter had pulled approximately £300m from the fund.

The boutique manager’s flagship fund now holds £8.4bn in assets having earlier this year celebrated passing the £10bn mark.

Woodford apologised to investors in September for recent disappointing performance. Payday lender Provident Financial, pharmaceutical company Vernalis, AstraZeneca and auto company AA all suffered double digit losses over the summer.

Woodford Equity Income vs Threadneedle UK Equity Income performance (%)

6m 1yr 3yr
Woodford Equity Income -7.3 -0.03 20.7
Threadneedle
UK Equity Income		 -1.5 12.8 28.8
FTSE All Share 1 13.4 26.7
IA UK Equity Income 0.2 12.3 26.1
Source: FE

Recommended

White paper
4

FCA plans to charge firms for paper fees invoice

The FCA is planning to charge firms a fee if they want a paper invoice for their regulatory fees. In a consultation on how it plans to charge fees in the future, the FCA says that while 85 per cent of authorised firms use its online invoicing, printing and distributing paper invoices to 8,000 firms is […]

3

Shadow pensions minister outlines his priorities

Shadow pensions minister Alex Cunningham has set out his stall on how Labour would improve the UK pensions landscape. Cunningham took on the role in October last year, and was welcomed into the post by the pensions industry who considered it a positive to have someone in place to scrutinise Government policy. Speaking to Money Marketing, Cunningham […]

Naming a reward programme

Six tips to get your reward programme name right

by Debra Corey, group reward director  Choosing a name isn’t easy. Whether it’s for your new puppy, a bundle of joy or your reward programme, a name determines a first impression – and often a lasting memory. When it comes to your reward programme, the name will determine how your employees feel about it even before […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brexit failing to deliver for Investec value manager

Investec UK equities manager Alistair Mundy says retailers hit by squeezed households are one of the few sectors where Brexit could create opportunities for his special situations fund as he admits value continues to struggle. Retail figures released by the ONS today showed their first annual fall since March 2013, dropping 0.3 per cent. Real […]

1

Has the FCA gone far enough to tackle PI problems?

The FCA has surprised the industry by deciding against decisive intervention in the professional indemnity insurance market. The regulator had previously suggested it could take tough action in the market after acknowledging that cover was “not working” for IFAs. The FCA originally asked for opinions on introducing mandatory terms into policies, forcing firms to hold […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rob Wood 16th November 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Oh dear, buy high and sell low by design. This is the kind of behaviour that damages client returns.

Leave a comment