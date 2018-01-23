Money Marketing
Aviva plans to phase in new platform after migration blackout

By

Aviva has pledged to have the full version of its new platform up and running imminently after a blackout period over the weekend.

The provider scheduled five days of downtime from last Wednesday through to Monday, but advisers have complained to Money Marketing that the platform was not accepting applications or running quotes as of late last night.

An Aviva spokeswoman says that after the migration, features are being added on a staggered basis.

The spokeswoman says: “Aviva has successfully launched its platform on new FNZ technology. This provides advisers with a number of benefits including simpler, cost saving processes, more investment choices and reduced costs to clients for some holdings. The implementation is phased with a small number of features being activated in the days post the migration weekend.”

FNZ was also the platform technology provider picked by Old Mutual for its replatforming as it cut ties with IFDS in May last year. Old Mutual is budgeting a further £120m to £160m on the project.

Old Mutual cancels replatforming contract with IFDS

Aviva had ditched rival Bravura before choosing FNZ in April 2016, but had originally planned for the platform to go live in the first half of last year.

