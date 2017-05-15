Aviva pilots carer scheme in push for older workers

Aviva is trialling a carer scheme in a bit to attract staff aged 50 and over.

The Telegraph reports the insurer has switched its focus away from attracting so-called millenials, those born between 1980 and 2000, to baby boomers who are looking after a sick parent while trying to maintain a career.

Aviva chief executive Andy Briggs, who is the Government’s business champion for older workers, says he is piloting the carer scheme with the hope of rolling it out across the UK.

The pilot scheme includes a flexible working programme, training initiatives for managers and staff, as well as the trial of a carer’s network and a range of apps.