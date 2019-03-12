Money Marketing
Aviva picks SimplyBiz for employee benefits deal

employee engagementAviva has signed a five-year deal with support service provider SimplyBiz to use its employee benefits technology platform Zest.

Aviva is looking to roll Zest out to its small- and mid-sized clients as a way for them to access employee benefits solutions.

According to the Zest website, the technology allows employees to value reward packages, and employers to manage auto-enrolment requirements, flexible benefits, financial education and human resources data.

The price of the deal or other details were not disclosed in a stock exchange announcement this morning.

SimplyBiz joint chief executive Matt Timmins says: “We are delighted that Aviva has taken the decision to select Zest. It is yet another significant endorsement of the Zest solution, which we believe is the most innovative, advanced and easy-to-use employee benefits platform on the market.

“We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Aviva, as we continue to be a leading choice for companies looking to bring the benefits market in line with modern life and technology.”

The deal is the second struck by Zest with a major employer this year, after house-builder Taylor Wimpey signed a three-year deal in January.

