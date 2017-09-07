Aviva outlines adviser training plans for new platform

Money Marketing

Aviva expects to move to its new advised platform by the end of November, with training for advisers to start around two months before.

Aviva announced it was switching the technology behind its advised platform to FNZ from Bravura in April last year. Initially, the provider expected the replatforming to complete in the first half of 2017.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Aviva platform chief executive Tim Orton says the platform is currently being tested ahead of the migration of assets in November.

Asked what the provider is doing to help advisers get used to working with the new platform, Orton says: “What we can start to do is communicate the specifics of the dates, and we have an extensive training programme that we will be rolling out so we will have a variety of materials, including online videos.

“Most of it will be in the last four to six weeks before we go live.”

Around 200 people, both from within Aviva and from external companies, have worked on the replatforming project.

Asked if advisers had raised concerns about potential disruption resulting from the asset migration, such as delays in client income payments or issues accessing client accounts, Orton says: “The main conversations are a general awareness that sometimes there are issues with migrations.”

