Aviva Investors sees second multi-asset departure

Fulcrum Asset Management has hired Aviva Investors’ Marc Semaan as a multi-asset strategist.

Semaan joins from Aviva Investors where he was a multi-asset strategist within the Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy team, having previously been a macro strategist at Friends Life Investments.

Aviva is currently shaking up how it runs its asset management team. Last month, senior fund manager Nick Samouilhan left as the firm hired Santander senior portfolio manager Sunil Krishnan to the newly created role of head of multi-asset funds and pledges more hires.

In his new role Semaan will support the Fulcrum investment team.

Fulcrum chief executive Andrew Stevens says: “We continue to invest in attracting the highest calibre of investment professionals, believing that it is the intellectual rigour which we apply to asset allocation that sets us apart from our peers.

“It forms the bedrock on which our business is built and Marc’s excellent reputation for providing macro strategic insight will further enhance our capabilities.”