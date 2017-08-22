Aviva Investors manager heads for T. Rowe Price

Nick Samouilhan is to join T. Rowe Price as a solutions strategist in the firm’s EMEA multi-asset solutions team following the announcement of his departure from Aviva Investors yesterday.

Samouilhan spent seven years at Aviva where he co-managed the £2.4bn Multi Strategy Target Income fund and the risk-targeted multi-asset funds having begun his fund management career at Investec Asset Management. He joins T. Rowe Price in November.

Samouilhan has outperformed his peer group over five years returning 44.1 per cent against the 42.5 per cent, according to FE.

The appointment follows Yoram Lustig’s recent move to T. Rowe Price as head of multi-asset solutions for its Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

Lustig was previously head of multi-asset investments UK at Axa Investment Managers.