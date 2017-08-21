Money Marketing

Aviva Investors loses senior manager amid multi-asset shake-up

Aviva Investor multi-asset senior fund manager Nick Samouilhan

Aviva Investors multi-asset senior fund manager Nick Samouilhan is to leave the firm after seven years “to pursue another opportunity” within the industry.

Samouilhan manages Aviva’s risk-targeted multi-asset funds with Thomas Wells and Paul Parascandalo. He also co-manages the £2.4bn Multi Strategy Target Income fund, and will be replaced by Gavin Counsell, who currently manages a number of other multi-asset funds for the firm.

Samouilhan has outperformed his peer group over five years returning 44.1 per cent against a 42.5 per cent benchmark, according to FE. He joined Aviva in 2010, after starting his fund management career at Investec Asset Management.

The news of Samouilhan’s departure comes as Aviva hires former Santander senior portfolio manager Sunil Krishnan as head of multi-asset funds, a new role at the firm.

Aviva says it will continue its hiring spree within the multi-asset team.

Fitzgerald says: “I am very pleased to welcome Sunil to Aviva Investors. It is a great sign of the ongoing success of our multi-asset proposition that we are able to attract someone of his calibre to our business. I am also pleased to welcome Gavin to the Target Income fund management team.

“In my time working with him, he has demonstrated great skill and brings a strong performance record that will be highly beneficial as we continue to grow the fund.”

