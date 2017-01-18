Aviva Investors chief joins Investment Association board

Aviva Investors chief executive Euan Munro has joined the board of the Investment Association.

Monro joined Aviva Investors in January 2014 from Standard Life Investments where he was global head of multi-asset investing and fixed income and a member of SLI’s board and the Standard Life executive leadership team.

His appointment to the board of the IA follows former board member Invesco Perpetual chief executive Mark Armour’s decision to retire from Invesco at the end of 2016.

Munro says: “As an industry it is vital that we demonstrate our societal and economic purpose, which is to deliver positive outcomes for our clients. The IA has an important role to play in this respect, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to promote best practice and lead the industry towards further improvements.”

IA chief executive Chris Cummings, says: “The appointment of a board member of Euan Munro’s calibre demonstrates the ongoing importance of the Investment Association in serving the asset management industry and helping it to deliver the best outcomes for its clients.

“We are grateful to have such a senior and experienced Board to guide the organisation as we continue to play a leading role in national debates such as the UK’s exit from the European Union.”