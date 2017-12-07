Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva Investors caps charges for multi-asset range

By

sterlingAviva Investors has capped charges within its £2.2bn risk-rated multi-asset range.

Aviva Investors co-manager of the multi-asset and multi-manager fund ranges Tom Wells says the firm has capped the ongoing charge figure as opposed to the annual management charge cap so the client knows what they are paying upfront.

The OCF cap, which is set at 60 basis points, is not a response to the FCA’s recent scrutiny over value for money, according to Aviva.

Wells says: “This has been in the works for 18 months, trying to build up and improve transparency and be more transparent on how we build portfolios.

“The FCA report reiterates that as an industry we need to improve transparency but it is something we’ve been doing before and will continue to do.

“Currently, OCFs on my funds are between 56 and 59bps and won’t surpass 60bps.”

Few asset managers currently apply a cap on fees, but the move echoes regulations such as Mifid II that ask for costs to be disclosed in an aggregate and consistent form.

Currently, Fidelity International is trialling a new fee structure on five funds that will place a ceiling on the OCF plus a performance fee of 0.85 per cent.

Wells says he has looked at performance fee models but they are not easy to implement. He says: “You need to look at whether you have a high watermark and select a benchmark and also how platforms deal with performance fees.

“In principle it sounds like a great idea but in reality it sounds very operationally difficult.”

Recommended

Steve-Webb-listens-in-2014-700.jpg
3

Steve Webb: The answer to the pension tax relief problem

Every year there is pre-Budget speculation as to what might happen to pension tax relief. Given the repeated cuts to lifetime and annual allowances in recent years, it always seems a bit of a banker that further change is in the pipeline. This year we had a brief respite (and indeed some ideas for expanding […]

ATS chief executive Mill leaves firm amid replatforming issues

Alliance Trust Savings chief executive Patrick Mill is leaving the platform as advisers continue to report service issues during replatforming. Mill has run ATS, which has set a precedent in the platform market for charging fixed fees, since June 2012. However, the platform has recently come under criticism from advisers as issues with replatforming have […]

percentage
17

Can contingent charging stand up to criticism?

Contingent charging is being thrust into the spotlight again as clients continue to pay for defined benefit pension transfers, but an outright ban does not look imminent. The FCA has long warned charges that depend on a particular outcome – ‘contingent’ fees – are a higher risk for IFAs. They may not affect the outcome […]

Pounds Sterling UK currency money 480

The UK equity income landscape has changed

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune Since the Investment Association lowered the yield hurdle for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector in March 2017, the number of funds yielding 110% of the market has almost halved. With inflation rising and many income funds exposing investors to stock-specific risks, are your income funds […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA data shows first-time buyer recovery following 2008 slump

A decade of FCA mortgage data has revealed a healthy recovery for the first-time buyer market after a slump following 2008. The class has shown steady growth from 2011 onwards and is now the healthiest of all lending categories by this metric, according to an FCA data bulletin. In 2016 the number of new loans (312,500) […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment