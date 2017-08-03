Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva guns for national advice coverage by end of year

Aviva eyes further adviser hires as it looks to bolster its new advice business across the UK

By

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpgAviva expects to have national coverage from its restricted advice arm by the end of the year.

Speaking after the publication of its first half results today, workplace managing director Andy Curran says the advice business now has 33 operational advisers and a further 20 in training.

Aviva announced plans to restart a restricted face-to-face advice business in July last year, three years after it cut its 120-strong team of advisers.

In May it told Money Marketing it had recruited 47 advisers to its restricted advice arm – a cumulative figure for those already working and those in training.

Curran says: “We have reasonably good coverage in Southern England and the Midlands and we are expecting to have full national coverage by the end of the year.”

Curran says that Aviva does not plan to buy existing advice firms. He adds that the business does not have a target for the number of advisers it needs.

He says: “We would expect our adviser numbers to grow from where they are now and that would be a requirement to get to national coverage. We will have to see as the picture evolves, there are a number of things in the mix here – the development of other ways of picking up advice or educational information for the consumer. There are various things we need to think about as we build our capability.”

In May, Aviva UK chief executive Andy Briggs told the Financial Times the provider was exploring whether or not it would make sense to offer defined benefit pension transfer advice.

Curran says this is not currently in the provider’s plans.

He adds: “Clearly [DB transfers] is an active market at the moment. We are continuing to monitor the situation but as it is we will not offer DB to DC transfer advice.”

Platform losses

Aviva reported £3bn net inflows to its UK platform in the six-month period reaching £16.4bn at 30 June from £12.9bn at 1 January.

However, the results show its savings platforms – which include the advised and direct-to-consumer platforms as well as Sesame – reported a loss as they continue to “grow to scale”.

Aviva UK chief financial officer Jason Windsor says the losses are largely attributable to marketing spend for the D2C platform, which is a relatively new business.

Windsor says: “The adviser platform is trading very well and has been adding a lot of assets; it is up to about £16bn and has broken even. That is not contributing significantly to those losses and henceforth will be profitable.”

Aviva is currently switching technology providers on its adviser platform to FNZ.

Consultancy Finalytiq previously estimated Aviva would spend around £35m on its shift from Bravura to FNZ, while Aviva itself previously said it expects to spend in the “low tens of millions”.

Recommended

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
2

From AJ Bell to Aviva: What platforms say about discount deals

Earlier this week the FCA published its terms of reference for its platforms market study, which will look at whether platforms aid good investor decisions and whether they offer value for money. The FCA says it wants to understand if platforms are “able and willing” to negotiate competitive pricing on investment charges. Money Marketing spoke […]

7

Standard Life’s 1825 scales back acquisitions focus

Standard Life-owned national 1825 is moving its focus away from acquisitions as it looks to grow adviser numbers at existing firms, Money Marketing understands. Standard Life first announced it would re-enter financial advice with the restricted 1825 brand in February 2015. It acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pearson Jones, and said it planned to expand the […]

1

Profile: 1825 chief Steve Murray on the future of advice

For the past eight weeks, 1825 has been a firm in the spotlight. Since mid-March the Standard Life-owned unit has been at the centre of a maelstrom of acquisitions as it seeks a rapid boost to its adviser numbers. Just over a month ago the firm completed a deal with East Anglia’s Almary Green, which […]

US equities: opportunities for short sellers expand

Optimism is as American as baseball and apple pie. And since the financial crisis, being optimistic about US equities has paid off: they have outperformed every other major developed market by a comfortable margin. Yet while there remain plenty of good reasons to be optimistic about US equities, Stephen Moore, manager of the Artemis US […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

USB-Wires-Computer-Technology-700.jpg
1

Selectapension advisers asked to change licence after T&Cs tightened

Selectapension has asked a number of advisers to move onto different licences after an audit showed they were accepting a high number of referrals from other advisers. Selectapension recently contacted advisers that use its service to alert them of a change to its terms and conditions, which took effect from 28 July. The updated terms […]

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpg

Carney: Brexit is harming UK and transition agreement is needed

Mark Carney has told a press conference today that Brexit is harming the UK before it has even happened and that the country needs a transitional arrangement to its future relationship with the EU. The comments followed the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates at 0.25 per cent as it downgrades its forecast for […]

Latest careers

2 x Business Solutions Consultants

1 x North (Covering North East, North West, Scotland) and 1 x South (Covering London up to South Wales) - OTE £65,000 + comprehensive benefits package

IFA

Buckinghamshire – £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Senior Paraplanner

London (Central), London (Greater) (GB) - Competitive salary + benefits and bonus

Comments

    Leave a comment