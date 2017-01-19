Aviva’s Briggs to head up insurance business as part of restructure

Aviva will bring all of its UK insurance businesses – life, general and health insurance – together under one roof as part of a number of structural changes at the provider.

Andy Briggs, formerly Aviva UK life chief executive, has been named UK insurance chief executive with responsibility for all of Aviva’s insurance businesses in the UK.

Briggs is one of the members of a panel currently overseeing the introduction of the Financial Advice Market Review.

Maurice Tulloch, formerly Aviva global general insurance chairman, will become international insurance chief executive with responsibility for Aviva’s insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.

As a result of these changes, Aviva global health insurance chairman and Aviva Europe chief executive David McMillan will leave the company.

Aviva Investors, Aviva Asia and Aviva’s digital businesses will remain as separate entities.

Group chief executive Mark Wilson says: “Aviva is entering a new phase in its transformation. We have fixed the balance sheet, focused the business, and turned the operating performance around. The business is developing rapidly.”

Wilson says: “We see significant opportunities to differentiate our business in the UK post-Brexit. We like the UK, we are investing in the UK, and we are growing in the UK.”

Analysts at JPMorgan welcomed giving Briggs a wider remit.

A note from the bank reads: “We note that Andy, who was the chief executive of FLG before it got integrated with Aviva, is very well regarded in the market and we see this as positive news.”