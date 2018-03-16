Aviva boss joins BlackRock board

Aviva chief executive Mark Wilson has joined BlackRock’s board, alongside two other new independent directors.

BlackRock chief executive Laurence Fink says Wilson’s experience in UK and European financial services will be a “tremendous benefit to BlackRock’s management, clients and shareholders”.

General Atlantic chief executive Bill Ford and Microsoft vice president Peggy Johnson also join the asset manager’s board.

With the additions, BlackRock’s board now has 20 directors, including five women.

Former chancellor George Osborne also works for BlackRock as an adviser and is understood to be paid £650,000 a year for working four days a month for the company.